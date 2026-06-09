OnePlus may launch its MOST affordable smartphone series in India; A lower price than Nord CE 6 Lite

OnePlus is expected to expand its smartphone lineup in India with a completely new series. Despite the fact, the tech giant has recently updated its Nord CE lineup with the launch of the Nord CE 6 and CE 6 Lite, the company now seems to be focusing on a much cheaper device for those buyers who are looking for an affordable option. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in June 2026: Motorola, Xiaomi, Samsung and more

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus could introduce its new N series in India as early as next month, that is July 2026. While OnePlus has not officially confirmed the existence of the new smartphone lineup yet, but the leaks seems to bring a completely new yet affordable option. Also Read: OnePlus 16 leak reveals AI button, huge battery and 185Hz display: ALL details here

OnePlus N series: Price is the main highlight

If the latest leak turns out to be accurate, the first OnePlus N series smartphone could make its debut in India sometime in July. At the moment, there is very little information about the device itself. However, the biggest talking point is expected to be the pricing. The leak suggests that some N series models could be priced below Rs 20,000, making them among the most affordable OnePlus smartphones available in India. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 price increased by up to Rs 5,000 just a month after launch - should you buy it?

EXCLUSIVE OnePlus is launching a brand new smartphone series in India – Expected to be called OnePlus N series – Launch by July – Some models priced under Rs 20k Thoughts on this? Will you get one? — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) June 8, 2026

This would place the upcoming phones below the Nord CE 6 Lite, which currently starts at Rs 20,999. Over the last few years, the Nord CE series has largely handled the budget segment for OnePlus. But with smartphone competition becoming more intense, the company may be looking to create a separate lineup dedicated to entry-level buyers.

The N series would also give OnePlus a stronger position against brands such as Redmi, Realme, Poco, iQOO and Motorola, all of which already have multiple options under the Rs 20,000 price bracket.

What about the specifications?

For now, OnePlus has managed to keep most details under wraps. Even leaks haven’t revealed anything about the processor, display, cameras, battery capacity or charging speeds. So, it will be way too early to predict what the new affordable OnePlus phone will offer.

That said, OnePlus has recently shown its interest to bring bigger batteries and higher refresh rate displays to affordable phones. The recently launched Nord CE 6 Lite, for instance, packs a large 7,000mAh battery and a 144Hz display. Whether the N series follows a similar approach remains to be seen.

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For now, though, this remains a leak. Until OnePlus makes an official announcement, it is best to take these details with a pinch of salt.