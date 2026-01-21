It started in a coffee shop, now it’s reportedly dismantling: Is OnePlus shutting down?

The smartphone industry is a cutthroat market, and hence, those who survive always follow a new and distinctive path; nevertheless, there are some who face difficulty in surviving this challenging market. One such incident might be happening with one of the smartphone giant OnePlus. After years of strong growth, OnePlus seems to be on a difficult path, with reports suggesting the brand is being gradually ‘Dismantled.’ According to an exclusive report from Android Headlines, OnePlus is on the verge of winding down its operations worldwide and canceling products. In addition, the tech giant is reducing teams worldwide, which signals a possible end to the iconic OnePlus as we know it.

How OnePlus Might Come to an End

As per detailed report from Android Headlines, OnePlus shipments fell by over 20% in 2024, which resulted in the drop of around 17 million units to roughly 13-14 million. Talking about its parent company OPPO, it however saw modest growth, but OnePlus was no where contributing to the overall expansion.

For OnePlus, India has always been the key market, but in recent years it too failed to boost the brand. Retailers in six states in India stopped selling OnePlus products due to low margin. It also included delayed warranties. This resulted into failing premium segment in India to reduce to 21% to just 6% in one year. This is one of the major setbacks that might be contributing in OnePlus fall.

China, which is yet again another major market for OnePlus also came into underperformance for the company and its sales were falling below the targets.

As per India Smartphone Market, OnePlus stands at 9th position with 6.1% market share in 2023, 3.9% in 2024, and -32.6% in year-on-year unit change. This showcases that the brand is struggling to make its position in front of other tech companies like Vivo, Samsung, OPPO, Xiaomi who are at the top 5 in the list.

OnePlus Might Cancel Products and Office Closures

As per Android Headlines, OnePlus is expected to cancel its products and might come to the decision of office closures. The brand is planning to cancel several anticipated product launches, in which OnePlus 15s and the Open 2 foldable are some of the prominent smartphones that can see the cancellation.

Company is quietly reducing offices and teams, with regional branches largely following orders from China rather than driving independent strategies. To recall, OnePlus closed its North America headquarter in March 2024 without any public notice. European offices were also gradually shuttered earlier. Now the teams shrink from around 60 employees to fewer than ever.

OnePlus Facing Challenges in Key Markets

OnePlus now heavily depends on India and China, which let alone have nearly three quarter of its shipments, but now both the markets are showing weakening demands. Analysts warn that the company has almost nowhere left to grow, making long-term survival increasingly difficult.

The Road Ahead

While OnePlus has not confirmed anything officially, but Android Headlines exclusive report and investigation indicates that the company may continue supporting existing devices, but it might be planning to wind up its business from major markets, resulting into dismantle.

What OnePlus Said:

Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, refuted all the claims and said that OnePlus India operations will run smooth. He said-

“I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating about OnePlus India and its operations. We’re operating as usual and will continue to do so.”