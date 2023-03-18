Ever since Nothing Phone 1’s launch, it’s been compared to almost every smartphone that has similar specs, design, or price range. Thanks to the device’s affordable pricing, one of the devices that it gets compared to most is the Google Pixel 6a. Also Read - Nothing Ear (2) India price leaked before launch on March 22

That's pretty obvious because it's Google after all and it offers pure Android, not that the Phone (1) doesn't offer clean UI. But why would you buy a device from a new brand rather than going for a product from an established brand?

Especially in markets like the US where there's hardly any choice other than relying on established brands like Samsung, Apple, and now Google.

Even in the Indian market, people may lean more towards a Google device keeping in mind the brand’s name.

I find it odd that Nothing Phone (1) gets compared to the Pixel 6a. It's a good device, but has a completely different positioning and value proposition. 6a is Pixel's entry level smartphone. Phone (1) is our flagship smartphone. The BOM (bill of material) cost to build the… https://t.co/8SgQBiY6lv — Carl Pei (@getpeid) March 17, 2023

Now, Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei finally confronted this ongoing comparison between the two devices. He listed down around seven points about the Phone (1) that makes it better than the Pixel 6a.

Starting with the display, he said the Phone (1) offers symmetrical bezels around the screen as opposed to Pixel 6a’s larger chin. He added that the Nothing device also has a more premium Gorilla Glass 5 back and a faster processor.

Furthermore, he compared the 120Hz screen refresh rate with Pixel’s 60Hz screen and also added that the larger display on the Phone (1) offers better media consumption.

Lastly, he said that he likes Nothing OS better than Pure Android, and the faster wired and support for wireless charging on the Phone (1) are added advantages.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) features a 6.55-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The front and back have Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

It boasts a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main lens and a 50MP ultrawide lens. It has support for 4K video recording at 30fps. There’s a 16MP camera on the front for selfies.

Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The device boots on Android 13 but it recently received an Android 13 update. Not to forget, the Phone (1) also has an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.