Nothing's Carl Pei jots differences between Phone (1) and Pixel 6a after a netizen asks 'Is is better' than the Google phone

Carl Pei has finally confronted the ongoing comparison between Nothing Phone (1) and Google Pixel 6a. He feels it's odd to compare Phone (1) with Pixel 6a.

  • Carl Pei jots the difference between Nothing Phone (1) and Google's Pixel 6a.
  • Pei finally confronts the ongoing comparison between the two phones.
  • Say's 'The BOM (bill of material) cost to build the Phone (1) is significantly higher than 6a.'
Nothing Phone 1 (3)

Ever since Nothing Phone 1’s launch, it’s been compared to almost every smartphone that has similar specs, design, or price range. Thanks to the device’s affordable pricing, one of the devices that it gets compared to most is the Google Pixel 6a. Also Read - Nothing Ear (2) India price leaked before launch on March 22

That’s pretty obvious because it’s Google after all and it offers pure Android, not that the Phone (1) doesn’t offer clean UI. But why would you buy a device from a new brand rather than going for a product from an established brand? Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) receives Nothing OS 1.5.3 update: How to download

Especially in markets like the US where there’s hardly any choice other than relying on established brands like Samsung, Apple, and now Google. Also Read - Nothing Ear (2) to come with LDAC 5.0 and IP54 rating

Even in the Indian market, people may lean more towards a Google device keeping in mind the brand’s name.

Now, Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei finally confronted this ongoing comparison between the two devices. He listed down around seven points about the Phone (1) that makes it better than the Pixel 6a.

Starting with the display, he said the Phone (1) offers symmetrical bezels around the screen as opposed to Pixel 6a’s larger chin. He added that the Nothing device also has a more premium Gorilla Glass 5 back and a faster processor.

Furthermore, he compared the 120Hz screen refresh rate with Pixel’s 60Hz screen and also added that the larger display on the Phone (1) offers better media consumption.

Lastly, he said that he likes Nothing OS better than Pure Android, and the faster wired and support for wireless charging on the Phone (1) are added advantages.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) features a 6.55-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The front and back have Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

It boasts a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main lens and a 50MP ultrawide lens. It has support for 4K video recording at 30fps. There’s a 16MP camera on the front for selfies.

Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The device boots on Android 13 but it recently received an Android 13 update. Not to forget, the Phone (1) also has an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

  • Published Date: March 18, 2023 11:43 AM IST
