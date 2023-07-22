Nothing launched the Phone (2) earlier this month in India. It was promised to go on sale in the online as well as offline markets in the country. The first online sale of the phone commenced yesterday. Now, the Phone (2) is being sold in the offline market via Vijay Sales retail stores. But buyers may not get all variants offline. Continue reading to know more about the offline variants of the phone.

Nothing Phone (2) offline availability, price, variants

The Nothing Phone (2) can be purchased offline at Vijay Sales retail stores across India. The device will be available in 12GB + 256GB for Rs 49,999 and 12GB + 512GB variant for Rs 54,999. The base variant with 8GB + 128GB storage doesn’t seem to be available for purchase offline.

Buyers will get Rs 3,000 off on HDFC bank Debit and Credit cards. Nothing is also offering No-Cost EMi options for 3, 6, and nine months. The device can be purchased in White and Grey shades. There are also some bundle offers on accessories such as buyers can purchase a 45W Power adapter at Rs 1,499 and the Ear (stick) at Rs 4,250.

Nothing Phone (2) specifications and features

The Nothing Phone (2) brings marginal upgrades over the Phone (1) in terms of the design. The rear panel is now curved offering better grip and looks. There are now 33 addressable LEDs on the back instead of 12 on the Phone (1). The Glyph interface can now do a lot more such as acting as a progress bar for timers and apps like Zomato and Uber.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch center-punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. The OLED panel has a 120Hz refresh rate and symmetrical bezels. It has Corning Gorilla Glass protection and a peak pixel brightness of 1600 nits.

It sports a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with ƒ/1.88 aperture. as It is assisted by a 50MP ultra-wide Samsung JN1 sensor with ƒ/2.2 aperture. The main lens has OIS and EIS support. There is a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor on the front for selfies. The device is capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps.

Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with Adreno 730 GPU. The smartphone has 8GB of base RAM and 128GB base internal storage. It packs a 4,700mAh battery with improved 45W fast charging support. It also has 15 wireless and 5W reverse wireless charging support. The device boots on Nothing OS 2.0 and has Android 13 OS out of the box.