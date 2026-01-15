Nothing Confirms Bengaluru For Its First Flagship Store In India: ALL Details

The Carl Pei-led brand has officially confirmed that its first flagship store in India will open in Bengaluru, marking a big shift for a company that has largely remained online-first in the country. For years, Nothing has sold its smartphones, audio products, and accessories through e-commerce platforms and partner retail chains. Also Read: Why Your Next Smartphone Could Cost More In 2026? Nothing CEO Carl Pei Explained

Now, the company is ready to have a space of its own, one where users can walk in, try products hands-on, and understand the brand beyond spec sheets and launch videos. In many ways, this plan mirrors what brands like Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus already do with their physical stores in India.

What Nothing has confirmed so far

The confirmation came via social media, where Nothing officially announced Bengaluru as the city for its first Indian flagship store. While the exact opening date is still under wraps, the company has made it clear that this is not a pop-up or temporary setup, but a full-fledged flagship outlet.

Akis Evangelidis, Nothing’s India head, described the store as “a long time in the making,” suggesting that this decision has been planned quietly over the past few years. Given how central India has become to Nothing’s growth, from local manufacturing to India-first launches, Bengaluru feels like a logical starting point.

Why this matters for Nothing in India

India is no longer just a sales market for Nothing. The brand has steadily increased its presence through local assembly, limited-edition launches, and stronger offline partnerships. A flagship store adds another layer to that strategy, brand visibility.

If Nothing follows the design language of its London store, the Bengaluru outlet is likely to focus more on experience than inventory. Expect clean aesthetics, demo zones, and a space designed to communicate the brand’s design philosophy rather than just push sales. For Nothing fans, Bengaluru is about to become more than just another tech city.

Apart from this, another major change is that Nothing’s sub-brand CMF is now a legally independent entity in India, managing manufacturing, operations, and even R&D locally.