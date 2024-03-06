Electric vehicles are considered the real deal when it comes to being environmentally friendly and sustainable. However, that’s quite the opposite when we consider what goes behind the making of the material that powers them – Lithium-ion. EVs pack Lithium-ion batteries which provide a longer lifespan and high energy density. However, they are not a renewable resource, which means they are scarce and cannot be fully dependent on.

Here’s where comes Hydrogen. We all know how good a Hydrogen engine can be. When used Hydrogen, it produces water when burned making it eco-friendly and sustainable. However, there are some challenges with Hydrogen such as transportation and storage.

So, what’s a better alternative?

This is where Ammonia steps in. Ammonia with a molecular formula NH3 is a chemical compound of hydrogen and nitrogen. Also, it can be stored properly as opposed to hydrogen. But again, Ammonia also requires some amount of gasoline for combustion. However, Mitsuhisa Ichiyanagi, a professor from Sophia University in Japan, along with his colleagues have been working on a process that allows the use of only ammonia for combustion.

READ MORE MG ZS EV Excite Pro launched in India: Check details

Now, they have made engines that can run on lone ammonia without mixing gasoline. How they achieved this is by optimizing the intake port opening conditions. Such tweaks can affect the way air and fuel mix inside the engine cylinder and create a swirling flow pattern, further improving the efficiency of the combustion.

The swirling flow/motion helps to create a homogenous mixture leading to lower emissions. Researchers used an optical single-cylinder diesel engine and a glass cylinder, piston to test different effects of the swirling flow. For this, they used – tangential and helical intake port types. Further, they tested a combination of intake port openings.

Benefits of Ammonia and Ammonia engine:

— Renewable

— Easier to store

— Cost-effective

— Zero Carbon dioxide emissions

The Ammonia engine can be used in the future over electric engines and hydrogen-gasoline engine