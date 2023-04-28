Nokia XR21 may be HMD's next rugged phone with powerful specifications

HMD Global may be working on a new Nokia phone. A brand-new Nokia XR21 is reportedly in the works as the company’s next rugged phone. It will be the successor to the Nokia XR20, which was launched last year. Naturally, the upcoming Nokia XR21 will offer better specifications than the Nokia XR20. Although a previous report said the Nokia XR20 successor may be called the Nokia XR30, a fresh rumour has suggested the name would be Nokia XR21 instead. It has also shared the specifications of the Nokia XR20 successor. Also Read - Nokia C12 now available to buy in India at under Rs 6,000

According to WinFuture, the Nokia XR21 will bring a rugged body, much like the XR20. That means it will offer durability, probably of the MIL-STD-810G level. The leaked renders show a thick cover all around. This cover may be available in two colours. For a durable display, the report suggests the Nokia XR21 will come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. There may also be an IP68 rating for protection against water and dust ingress. Also Read - Nokia C12 low-cost Android phone launched in India

The report suggested the Nokia XR21 will come with a 6.49-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. At the top will be a punch-hole, inside which there may be a 16-megapixel camera. Powering the phone may be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, which is a strange choice. The Nokia XR20, too, was not the most powerful phone in its price category. So, it looks like the company is not in the mood for a high-end phone. It may pack 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory with no option to expand the storage.

The Nokia XR21 may come with a 64-megapixel OmniVision camera alongside an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with up to 8x digital zoom. It may run Android 12 out of the box, which is another disappointing news considering Android 13 is the latest version of Android available. The phone could come with guaranteed OS updates for three years, including Android 13. The Nokia XR21 may feature a 4800mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging through a USB-C port. The phone may come with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC.

This is all we know about the Nokia XR21, or maybe the Nokia XR30. HMD has not said anything about the phone yet.