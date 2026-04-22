NoiseFit Diva Araya launched in India: Ceramic build with jewellery inspired look

Noise has launched a new smartwatch in India called the NoiseFit Diva Araya. The device focuses on both design and everyday features. It comes with a jewellery-inspired look along with health tracking and smart connectivity options. The watch is aimed at users who want style and functionality in one device.

NoiseFit Diva Araya Price in India

The NoiseFit Diva Araya is priced at Rs 6,999. It is currently available at an introductory price of Rs 4,999. The smartwatch comes in multiple colour options including Frost Silver Ceramic, Rose Gold Link, and Iconic Rose Gold. Users can also choose from different strap styles such as ceramic, metal, and mesh.

Specifications

The smartwatch features a ceramic build which gives it a premium look. It also includes 60 precision set crystals that add a jewellery-like finish. The device comes with an AMOLED display that offers up to 850 nits brightness. This ensures clear visibility even in bright conditions. The watch uses an 18mm strap which is suitable for daily wear.

NoiseFit Diva Araya offers several health tracking features. It includes continuous heart rate monitoring and SpO2 tracking. The smartwatch can also track sleep, stress levels, and skin temperature. It supports menstrual cycle tracking as well. These features help users keep track of their daily health data in a simple way.

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity. It allows users to make and receive calls directly from the watch using Bluetooth calling. The device also includes an SOS feature with live location tracking, which can be useful in emergency situations.

Users can control music and camera functions on their smartphone through the watch. It also supports smart notifications, weather updates, and a find my phone feature. Additional tools like a calculator, world clock, timer, and stopwatch are also available.

The NoiseFit Diva Araya is claimed to offer up to five days of battery life on a single charge. It uses a magnetic charging cable for easy charging. The smartwatch is compatible with devices running on Android 9 and above or iOS 11 and above.

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The smartwatch supports over 100 watch faces. Users can select cloud based or custom designs according to their preference. This allows users to personalise the look of the device easily.