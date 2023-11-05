The latest version of macOS comes with a liquid detection feature which will alert Apple if any liquid has been detected in the USB-C ports.

macOS Sonoma 14.1 update includes a new system daemon called “liquiddetectiond,” which can identify when the computer has been exposed to liquids, reports 9to5Mac.

This daemon runs in the background to collect liquid detection analysis from each USB-C port on the Mac, the report mentioned.

With this feature, you no longer have to worry about corrosion.

This feature is described as a “Liquid Detection and Corrosion Mitigation Daemon.”

It is worth noting that Apple iPhones and iPads have a similar daemon to alert users when liquid is detected in the connector.

On the Mac, the code suggests that the daemon is only used for “analytics” and is not associated with end-user features.

Apple may finally implement an alert similar to the iOS for Mac users too.

Apple’s limited warranty doesn’t cover damage caused by liquids, even for water-resistant products like the iPhone, Apple Watch, and some AirPods models.

macOS Sonoma 14.1 is the first major update to Apple’s new operating system. The update includes a number of new features and bug fixes.

Like on the iPhones, users can now favourite songs, albums, and playlists in the Music app. Favourited items can be easily filtered and accessed in the library.

There’s a new feature that allows users to view the AppleCare+ status of their Mac and connected AirPods in System Settings.

In other news about Apple, the Californian giant recently introduced new MacBook Pros globally. New Macs are powered by Apple’s M3 chipset. There are three versions of M3 chip: M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max.

The new MacBook Pros come in two sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch. The 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro lineup starts at Rs 1,69,900 and goes all the way up to Rs 3,19,900. If you max out, the price goes beyond the Rs 5,00,000 mark.

The 16-inch model starts at 2,49,900 and goes up to Rs 3,99,900. The maxed-out configuration with 128GB of unified memory and 8TB of SSD storage costs Rs 7,19,900.

These new M3-powered MacBook Pros support the latest macOS Sonoma 14.1.

— Written with inputs from IANS