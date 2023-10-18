comscore
18 Oct, 2023

  New Apple Pencil comes with a hidden USB C port, costs Rs 7,900

New Apple Pencil comes with a hidden USB C port, costs Rs 7,900

Apple's new USB-C Pencil is priced at Rs 7,900.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Oct 18, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

Apple Pencil USB C
Apple Pencil USB C

Story Highlights

  • Apple has announced a new Apple Pencil for iPads.
  • Apple Pencil now has a USB-C port.
  • Apple Pencil costs Rs 7,900.

Apple on Tuesday brought more choice to iPad users with a new and affordable Apple Pencil that offers pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency and tilt sensitivity.

Designed with a matte finish and a flat side that magnetically attaches to the side of iPad for storage, the new Apple Pencil pairs and charges with a USB-C cable.

The new Apple Pencil will be available for Rs 7,900 (Rs 6,900 for education) beginning in early November.

The new Apple Pencil is compatible with all iPad models with a USB-C port, including iPad (10th generation), iPad Air (4th and 5th generations), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generations), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generations), and iPad mini (6th generation).

“Combined with the versatility of iPad, the new Apple Pencil unlocks another great option to experience the magic of digital handwriting, annotation, marking up documents, and more,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

The new Apple Pencil works great with iPadOS features like Scribble, Quick Note, and when collaborating with others in Freeform.

When used with M2 models of iPad Pro, the new Apple Pencil supports hover, allowing users to sketch and illustrate with even greater precision.

A sliding cap reveals a USB-C port, enabling customers to use a USB-C cable to connect to the new Apple Pencil for pairing and charging.

When magnetically attached to iPad for storage, the new Apple Pencil enters into a sleep state to preserve battery life, according to the company.

Apple Pencil (1st generation) is compatible with iPad (10th generation) and iPad (9th generation) for Rs 9,500.

Apple Pencil (2nd generation) is compatible with iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pro models for Rs 11,900.

— IANS

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

