Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ India launch set for June 4; Periscope camera confirmed - what else to expect

After multiple rounds of teasers, Motorola has finally confirmed that its Edge 70 Pro+ is all set to launch in India on June 4th. The new upcoming smartphone will join the Edge 70 family that already includes the Edge 70, Edge 70 Fusion, and Edge 70 Pro. Ahead of the launch, the tech giant has already revealed the textures, colours and camera expectations, which makes it clear that Motorola is focusing on camera hardware and design this time. Also Read: Motorola Razr Fold debuts in India with 6000mAh battery, 50MP triple cameras: Price, specs

Here is everything that we know so far about the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ ahead of its launch. Also Read: 8 best tablets under Rs 50,000 which are perfect for travel, office, and creative work

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Cameras are getting upgrades!

The biggest confirmed feature of the Edge 70 Pro+ is its 50MP periscope telephoto rear camera. Motorola says the phone will support up to 50x AI Super Zoom Pro, backed by moto AI enhancements. Interestingly, the company is also calling it one of the category’s thinnest periscope implementations. Usually, phones with periscope lenses end up having bulky camera modules, but Motorola appears to be trying a slimmer approach here. The telephoto setup is also expected to support an 85mm focal length along with optical image stabilisation, which should help in portrait shots and zoom stability.

Apart from the telephoto sensor, Motorola has also confirmed a 50MP primary rear camera using the Sony LYT-710 sensor. The company says the main sensor is paired with 3.5-degree optical image stabilisation to improve low-light photography and reduce shaky shots. Well, the details about the third sensor are still under wraps.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: What else to expect

Apart from the cameras, Motorola is also experimenting with finishes and materials. The company has confirmed three Pantone-inspired colour variants:

Pantone Chicory Coffee

Pantone Stormy Sea

Pantone Zinfandel

Moreover, the Edge 70 Pro+ appears to feature a quad-curved display, slim bezels, and a centre punch-hole selfie camera. At the back, there is a square-shaped camera module with a flat rear panel with centred Motorola branding. There also seems to be an additional button on the left side, although Motorola hasn’t explained its function yet.

In addition to these, the reports suggest the Edge 70 Pro+ could feature a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It may also get wireless charging support. However, the final hardware details and pricing will only be confirmed during the official launch event next week.

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Motorola has confirmed that the smartphone will be available through Flipkart, the Motorola India website, and Offline retail stores.