MIUI 14: All features and changes

Light and optimized

MIUI 14 is focused on being light. In fact, it’s lighter than ever, as per Xiaomi. As opposed to MIUI 13, it takes less system memory making space for more available memory. So as soon as you update to the new UI, expect a bit of storage to be cleared out.

Xiaomi also claims that the UI is more optimized than MIUI 13.

Redesigned home screen, card-style design, changes to notifications

Xiaomi revamped the home screen experience by bringing widgets. With MIUI 14, users can rearrange the home screen as per their wish since it will allow users to add big folders and widgets. It has more tabular icons and a new set of wallpapers.

MIUI 14 brings a card-style design with rounded corners letting you see more information. Third-party notifications on the UI are no more permanent, which means you can force close them.

On-device privacy

With MIUI 14, Xiaomi appears to finally get serious about privacy. The new UI adds on-device privacy, which means all the data will be processed on your device instead of going through a third-party server. This will help minimize leaks during data transmission.

This feature will be available for 10+ system apps on the UI.

On-device text recognition

The new software skin brings support for on-device text recognition. Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco users with Android 13-based MIUI 14 will be able to extract text from images. The text will be recognized and processed on the device itself.

Seamless connectivity

MIUI 14 offers seamless connectivity between devices. This feature will sync apps on all your Xiaomi devices, which means if you are working in the notes app on your phone, you can start on the same page on your Xiaomi Pad.

MIUI 14: Rollout Schedule

MIUI 14 will comes out of the box with the Xiaomi 13 series of phones. Apart from the new phones, the new software skin will be rolled out to over 18 devices by March, i.e. in Q1, 2023.

Following is the list of devices receiving MIUI 14 in Q1 2023 –

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11i

Mi 11

Mi 11 Lite 5G NE

Mi 11 Lite 5G

Mi 11 Lite

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Redmi 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi 10 5G

It is worth noting that this schedule is for global models.