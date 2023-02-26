comscore MIUI 14 is light, safe, and interactive: All features, Rollout schedule
MIUI 14 launched for Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices: Check features and rollout schedule

MIUI 14 is lighter, safer, and more interactive, as per Xiaomi.

  • Xiaomi finally announces the MIUI 14 with Xiaomi 13 series at MWC.
  • MIUI 14 comes with a host of new features.
  • MIUI 14 will be rolled out to 18 devices by March excluding the Xiaomi 13 series (since it comes with MIUI 14 out of the box).
MIUI 14 featured

Xiaomi has officially announced the much-awaited MIUI 14 for Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones. The MIUI 14 brings several changes and is lighter than ever. It is said to be safer, more interactive, and more connected. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 series launched with 120hz display, triple cameras, and up to Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

With that said, let’s take a look at all the features of the new UI and also its global rollout schedule. Also Read - MIUI 14 Indian Launch Confirmed for Feb 27: Check all eligible devices

MIUI 14: All features and changes

MIUI 14 Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Pro gets MIUI 14 in India, but your device may not get it right away 

Light and optimized 

MIUI 14 is focused on being light. In fact, it’s lighter than ever, as per Xiaomi. As opposed to MIUI 13, it takes less system memory making space for more available memory. So as soon as you update to the new UI, expect a bit of storage to be cleared out.

Xiaomi also claims that the UI is more optimized than MIUI 13.

Redesigned home screen, card-style design, changes to notifications 

Xiaomi revamped the home screen experience by bringing widgets. With MIUI 14, users can rearrange the home screen as per their wish since it will allow users to add big folders and widgets. It has more tabular icons and a new set of wallpapers.

MIUI 14 brings a card-style design with rounded corners letting you see more information. Third-party notifications on the UI are no more permanent, which means you can force close them.

On-device privacy 

With MIUI 14, Xiaomi appears to finally get serious about privacy. The new UI adds on-device privacy, which means all the data will be processed on your device instead of going through a third-party server. This will help minimize leaks during data transmission.

This feature will be available for 10+ system apps on the UI.

On-device text recognition

The new software skin brings support for on-device text recognition. Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco users with Android 13-based MIUI 14 will be able to extract text from images. The text will be recognized and processed on the device itself.

Seamless connectivity

MIUI 14 offers seamless connectivity between devices. This feature will sync apps on all your Xiaomi devices, which means if you are working in the notes app on your phone, you can start on the same page on your Xiaomi Pad.

MIUI 14: Rollout Schedule

MIUI 14 will comes out of the box with the Xiaomi 13 series of phones. Apart from the new phones, the new software skin will be rolled out to over 18 devices by March, i.e. in Q1, 2023.

MIUI 14 rollout schedule

Following is the list of devices receiving MIUI 14 in Q1 2023 –

  • Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Xiaomi 12T
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Xiaomi 12
  • Xiaomi 12X
  • Xiaomi 12 Lite
  • Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Xiaomi 11T
  • Mi 11 Ultra
  • Mi 11i
  • Mi 11
  • Mi 11 Lite 5G NE
  •  Mi 11 Lite 5G
  •  Mi 11 Lite
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G
  • Redmi 10 Pro
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro
  • Redmi 10 5G

It is worth noting that this schedule is for global models.

  • Published Date: February 26, 2023 10:53 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 27, 2023 12:04 AM IST
