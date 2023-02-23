MIUI 14 Indian Launch Confirmed for Feb 27: Check all eligible devices

Smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to launch its flagship Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphone on February 27 in India and now ahead of the launch, the brand has announced that it will also launch MIUI 14 in India at the same event. The MIUI 14 update is based on the Android 13 operating system. The update includes several new features like one-time permissions to control app access to your device’s microphone or camera, media controls that allow you to quickly switch between audio sources and more. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Pro gets MIUI 14 in India, but your device may not get it right away

List of phones qualify for the Android 13-based MIUI 14 update:

Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

Xiaomi 11i

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Mi 11 Lite

Mi 11X Pro

Mi 11X

Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi

Redmi Note 12 Pro+

Redmi Note 12 Pro

Redmi Note 12

Redmi K50i

Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11T

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi 10

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10T

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10 Lite

Redmi 10A

Redmi 10 Power

Redmi 10 Prime (2022)

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi 9T

POCO

Poco F4

Poco F3 GT

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Poco M4 Pro

Poco M4

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is confirmed to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is Qualcomm’s latest and greatest. The company has shared other tidbits, as well. It has been teased that the Xiaomi 13 Pro would come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 sensor with a 75mm lens, tuned by Leica. But this is all the company has confirmed. The rest of the specifications have come through the rumour mill.

Rumours suggest that the Xiaomi 13 Pro would come with a 6.73-inch OLED display with curved edges, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 2K resolution. The display would come with a punch-hole design. Inside this punch-hole, there will be a front camera but the resolution is unclear. On the back of the phone, the triple camera system may include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 sensor, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera.