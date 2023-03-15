comscore Microsoft to add multi-factor authentication capabilities to Outlook app
Microsoft to add multi-factor authentication capabilities to Outlook app

Users will be able to complete MFA requests for its 365 apps directly in the Outlook app with the help of a new feature called Authenticator Lite.

  • Microsoft will soon accelerate the adoption of multi-factor authentication (MFA) for its 365 cloud.
  • Users can use Authenticator Lite to add an extra layer of security.
  • Authenticator Lite is a feature that allows your users to complete multi-factor authentication.
Microsoft will soon accelerate the adoption of multi-factor authentication (MFA) for its 365 cloud productivity platform by incorporating MFA capabilities into the Outlook email client. According to a new Microsoft 365 roadmap entry, users will be able to complete MFA requests for its 365 apps directly in the Outlook app with the help of a new feature called Authenticator Lite, reports BleepingComputer.

Users can use Authenticator Lite to add an extra layer of security to their Outlook logins for work or school. “Authenticator Lite (in Outlook) is a feature that allows your users to complete multi-factor authentication (MFA) for their work or school account using the Outlook app on their iOS or Android device,” said Microsoft.

Moreover, Microsoft 365 MFA requests can currently be completed using verification codes obtained through an authentication app (Microsoft’s Authenticator app or third-party authenticator apps), a security key, a phone call, or text messaging.

Once the new Authenticator Lite capabilities are available to Outlook users worldwide, they will be able to complete authentication requests in it, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is reportedly developing a new gallery view for Windows 11 File Explorer that will let users browse photos by date and via a built-in search box.

This new gallery option can be accessed from the right sidebar of File Explorer, allowing users to view all of their photos in one place.

  Published Date: March 15, 2023 2:01 PM IST
