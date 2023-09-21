After Apple, Microsoft is all set to host a special event in New York City today. The event is scheduled to start at 7:30PM IST but Microsoft will not be live streaming the Surface and AI event. However, the giant will post a recording of the event on the company’s event website at 10PM IST today. Microsoft did not disclose any details on the products and services that will be announced at the event. However, there are many reports available online that shed some light on the products and services Microsoft is likely to announce today. The main focus of this year’s event is expected to be around new Surface hardware and AI capabilities coming to Windows 11 and Surface laptops.

Microsoft services

Microsoft introduced its new Edge browser and Windows Copilot with generative AI capabilities this year and it is expected to take them to the next level with the new announcements at the event today. The company is expected to launch third-party plugins in preview for Windows Copilot to further enhance its AI’s capabilities as a ‘Windows assistant’. Some of the third-party developers such as Adobe and Spotify will be demonstrating at the event. In addition to this, Microsoft is also expected to give an overview of the AI-driven Windows 11 version 23H2 update, which is expected to be released in the next few weeks.

Surface hardware

On the hardware front, Microsoft is expected to new Surface hardware with a neural processing unit to handle new AI features for Photos, Paint, and Snipping Tool, which the company may announce during the event.

Furthermore, Microsoft is likely to launch its new Surface Laptop Studio 2 with a 13-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to 64GB RAM NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 and 4060 laptop GPUs. This device is expected to feature a dedicated NPU/VPU to power many of the new AI features.

The tech giant is also expected to upgrade its Surface GO 4 with 12-Gen Intel Core i5 processors. It is scrapping the 4Gb variant of this laptop and will offer it with up to 16GB of RAM to consumers. The company is making similar changes to Surface Go. The new Surface Go will come with an Intel N200 processor and 8GB RAM in the base variant.

Announced earlier this year, Microsoft will begin shipping its new Surface Hub 2S this fall, pre-loaded with a new OS dubbed ‘Teams Rooms on Windows.’ The new Hub will feature an upgraded 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H, providing a massive performance jump over the 8th Gen processor found in the current Surface Hub 2S.