Microsoft now lets you edit web images, share files with yourself easily

Microsoft has rolled out a major update to its Edge web browser. This update brings a host of new features some of which are aimed at increasing users' productivity, while others are focused on making the entire process of using the web browser simpler and swifter. The list includes features such as AI image creator, Drop and cross device sharing functionality among others.

So, here are all the new features coming to Microsoft Edge:

What’s new in Microsoft Edge?

AI Image Generator

This feature is powered by OpenAI’s latest DALL∙E models and it will help users in ‘creating images that don’t yet exist’. It can also help users find the exact images that they are looking for. Also Read - Microsoft Edge testing Workspaces that lets you share browser tabs

How to use: Edge users can navigate to the sidebar on the right side of the browser, tap on the Image Creator icon, enter the prompt, and choose the image from the available option. Once they select the one that fits their needs, they can download it and add to their document or upload it to social media.

As far as availability is concerned, Microsoft says that Image Creator is now available on desktop for Edge users around the world.

File sharing made easier

Microsoft is also getting a new Drop feature, which is essentially one space to drop and access all the content that users want to share with themselves, across any of their devices. Microsoft says that with this feature users can not only share photos with themselves from one device to another, but they can also share other file types and even notes.

How to use: To use Drop on your desktop, users simply need to click the Drop icon in the sidebar, then the Plus icon, or use drag-and-drop to add their content. To open Drop on your mobile, users need to click the overflow menu and select Drop from the menu.

Coming to availability, Drop is available on PC, Mac, iOS and Android globally.

Edit and save web images easily

Microsoft has also introduced the ability to edit and save web images without additional tools or apps outside the Edge browser.

“Now instead of having to download, save and edit in a separate app on your PC or macOS device, you can simply right click on the desired web image and, without leaving your browser window, crop, adjust lighting and color, and add filters. From there, you can save the edited image for later use,” Microsoft explained in a blog post.

Efficiency Mode updated

Microsoft says that it also made updates to the Efficiency mode in Edge. One of the updates is that when the laptop that you are working on detects that it is running low on battery, efficiency mode kicks in, enabling power-saving features when if you are not interacting with the browser. This update also gives users more options for how they want to save battery life.

In addition to this, the updated efficiency mode helps users conserve power when they are plugged in via the Balanced Setting. Users who want to save as much energy as possible, can enable the Maximum Savings setting for the same. However, Microsoft cautions that this may impact browser performance.