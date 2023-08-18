Microsoft is gearing up for a big event in New York City next month, where it is expected to unveil new Surface devices and software updates. The tech giant has sent out invitations to the media for a “special event” on Thursday, September 21, 2023, without revealing any details about what it will announce.

However, based on recent rumours and leaks, Microsoft is likely to refresh its Surface lineup with new models and features. Some of the devices that could make an appearance are the Surface Go 4, Surface Laptop Studio 2, and Surface Laptop Go 3. These are expected to come with improved processors, graphics, ports, and designs.

The Surface Go 4 is rumoured to be a low-cost tablet that will run on an Intel chip instead of an Arm one, as previously planned. The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is said to be a powerful laptop that will feature Intel’s latest processors, a more capable GPU, and a better selection of ports. The Surface Laptop Go 3 is speculated to sport Intel’s 12th Gen processors and an upgraded base configuration.

In addition to the hardware, Microsoft may also showcase some new software and accessories for its Surface products. One of the possible announcements is the next big Windows 11 update, which is slated to arrive in September. The update is expected to bring native support for RAR and 7-Zip files, a new settings homepage, a better volume mixer, and early access to Windows Copilot.

Microsoft’s “special event” will be the first one since it restructured its hardware division earlier this year. The company decided to focus on the Surface brand and stop making Microsoft-branded mice, keyboards, and webcams. It will be interesting to see if Microsoft has any new Surface-branded accessories this year, especially webcams.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has officially discontinued its Cortana app for Windows 11 operating system. The digital assistant was capable of performing tasks like setting reminders, opening applications, and answering questions.

The company announced the change in a support article, where it also revealed that it will end support for Cortana in some of its other products. However, Cortana will still be available in Outlook mobile, according to Microsoft.