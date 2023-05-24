Microsoft on Tuesday announced it will integrate AI into Windows 11, unlocking a new era of productivity for customers and developers. The tech giant at its annual Build 2023 conference introduced Windows Copilot, making Windows 11 the first PC platform to announce centralised AI assistance to help people easily take action and get things done. Also Read - Microsoft Edge in getting "Edge for Gamer" mode to enhance gaming experience: Here's how it will work

“We are extending Bing Chat plugins to Windows, enabling developers to integrate their apps within Windows Copilot to better serve their customers and increase engagement on native Windows applications,” said Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Windows and Devices at Microsoft. Also Read - LinkedIn rolls out verifications to save job seekers from fraud: Here's how it works

Copilot wants to be your copilot

Windows Copilot will be integrated deep into Windows 11 and available to open and use from the taskbar. Clicking on the Copilot button will open a sidebar, just like the ones you see in Edge, Office apps, and GitHub. Also Read - Windows 11 Phone Link feature may make your connected iPhone vulnerable

“Invoking Windows Copilot is familiar and easy, the button is front and centre on your taskbar & simple to find and use. Once open, the Windows Copilot sidebar stays consistent across your apps, programmes and windows, always available to act as your personal assistant,” Microsoft added.

With Bing and ChatGPT plugins in Windows Copilot, people will not only have access to augmented AI capabilities and experiences but “you as developers will also have new ways to reach and innovate for our shared customers”.

“Just like you would with Bing Chat, you can ask Windows Copilot a range of questions from simple to complex,” the company informed. That includes asking Copilot to summarise content you are looking at in apps, rewrite it, explain it, and change the style. Not just this, you can also ask Copilot to make system-level changes, such as adjusting the settings so you can focus on work. Essentially, it can do more things than Bing Chat can currently do.

Windows Copilot will start to become available in the preview for Windows 11 in June.

More plug-ins, more use cases

At the Build 2023, Microsoft also announced a new home for developers on Windows called Dev Home.

“We are introducing Dev Home designed to help every developer become more productive on Windows. We are also introducing new AI features and experiences in the Microsoft Store on Windows,” Panay added.

Dev Home is a new experience in Windows 11, now available in preview, that gets you back in the zone and streamlines your workflow with features such as WinGet configuration for easier and faster setup, Dev Drive for enhanced filesystem performance and a new customizable dashboard to track all your workflows and tasks in one place.

The company also introduced a new Hybrid AI loop to support AI development across platforms, and across Azure to clients with new silicon support from AMD, Intel, Nvidia and Qualcomm.

— Written with inputs from IANS