Meta wants you to pay for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp: Paid plans are coming sooner than you think

It seems Meta wants us to pay for our beloved apps like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. A new report states that the tech giant is planning to experiment with a new revenue model by introducing premium subscription plans across its popular apps. While the base and core versions will remain free, the brand wants to test whether users are willing to pay for any added control or any advanced features & enhancements. The paid plans might also have some deeper AI-powered tools.

Premium Features on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp

As per Meta spokesperson, the company is working on upcoming subscriptions that are designed to add value without taking away existing free features. Every app, including Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp will get its own set of paid tools rather than having a single bundled plan.

If this happens, then Instagarm , Facebook, and WhatsApp subscriptions will be different from each other. By adding paid plans, Meta wants to offer more productivity, creativity, and flexibility, giving more control to users who are interested in understanding how they interact and share content.

Instagram Subscriptions

Early leaks and rumors suggest that the first platform that could get the paid subscription plans would be Instagram. This may include unlimited audience lists and insights on who follow or unfollow you. Additionally, it will also have a feature wherein you will have the option to view Stories anonymously.

AI Subscriptions and Manus

A major part of the subscription plan revolves around company’s artificial intelligence. The tech giant wants to scale Manus, Singapore-based AI agent startup acquired by Meta in late 2025 for a $2-3 billion. The company might integrate Manus into all its apps while also selling it separately to businesses. Reportedly, developers were spotted testing potential Manus shortcuts on Instagram. Alongside this, Meta is also exploring paid access to advanced AI tools.

Vibes Video Generation

Vibes, Meta’s AI-powered short form video creation tool might also get a free premium model. This means, users will get limited access for free and with subscriptions they can unlock more video creation capacity every month.

Role of Meta Verified

As per Meta, the subscription plans will not replace Meta Verified. The feature is mainly focused on creators and businesses, and hence, the new plans will not replace it. Rather, subscriptions are meant for a wider audience, including regular users.

Revenue Growth and Future Plans

Users are already paying for multiple digital services, and hence, Meta will surely face challenges for its upcoming subscription plans. Nevertheless, the success of Snapchat+ where millions of users paid for upgraded features also showcases the demand of features that are worthwhile. Accordingly, Meta will closely monitor feedback and refine its upcoming subscription plans in the coming months.