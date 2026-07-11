Meta removes controversial AI image feature from Instagram days after launch

Meta has rolled back one of its newly introduced AI features just days after launch following criticism from users and privacy groups. The feature, called Muse Image, allowed people to generate AI images using public Instagram accounts, but it quickly drew attention over how it handled user consent. Also Read: How to filter spam messages on Instagram

The company has now confirmed that this specific capability has been removed. In a statement shared on its blog, Meta said the feature “missed the mark” and acknowledged the feedback it received after the rollout. While Muse Image itself is still available for AI image generation, users can no longer create images by referencing someone else’s public Instagram account. Also Read: WhatsApp may SOON never let you miss a birthday again

What the feature did

Muse Image was introduced as Meta’s latest AI image-generation model and was integrated into the Meta AI chatbot. Along with generating images from text prompts, it also supported image editing through sketches.

One feature, however, became the centre of the controversy. Users could generate AI images of people with public Instagram accounts simply by mentioning their Instagram handle in a prompt. If someone had a public account, their content could be used by the AI unless they manually turned the option off.

Private Instagram accounts and users below the age of 18 were excluded from the feature. Even so, many users questioned why public accounts had been included by default instead of being asked for permission first.

Privacy concerns sparked criticism

The biggest concern was that users were automatically opted into the feature. Meta had provided a setting that allowed people to stop their content from being used, but many argued that an opt-out system was not enough for something involving AI-generated images.

Users also pointed out that Instagram never informed them if someone generated an AI image using their account. That raised fresh privacy concerns, as people felt their photos could be used to create new images without them even knowing about it.

Following the backlash, Meta removed the option that allowed public Instagram accounts to be referenced inside Muse Image. The company also removed the setting that previously let users control whether their Instagram content could be reused for Meta’s AI image features.

Hollywood voices also joined the criticism

The criticism did not come only from everyday users. Talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which represents actors including Tom Cruise, Zendaya, and Meryl Streep, had earlier called on Meta to make the feature opt-in rather than enabling it by default.

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing actors and media professionals, also opposed the rollout, saying users should be given a clear choice before their images are used for AI purposes. After Meta withdrew the feature, the union welcomed the decision, saying removing it was the responsible step.

Meta said its intention was to offer a creative tool while giving users control over how their public content could be referenced. The company admitted it had not struck the right balance and decided to discontinue the feature after listening to user feedback.

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Meta is not the only company to face criticism over AI image tools. Similar debates around consent and privacy have also affected AI products from companies such as OpenAI and xAI, as technology firms continue to face questions about how AI should use publicly available content.