MediaTek has announced its new Dimensity 8050 system-on-chip (SoC). It is a 64-bit octa-core CPU built on 6nm technology of TSMC and comes with a 5G modem.

Of the eight cores, MediaTek Dimensity features four efficiency cores that are based on Arm Cortex A55 and clock up to 2GHz, three are performance cores based on Arm Cortex A78 of up to 2.6GHz and one Cortex A78 running up to 3GHz. In addition to this, the chipset has nine core Arm Mali-G77 GPU for gaming.

Coming to memory and storage, the chipset supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage.

It supports images up to 200MP, videos up to 3840 x 2160 resolution and 32MP+16MP cameras on the front. Further, it offers features like 4K HDR Video with 3-Exposure Fusion, AI Super Panorama, AI Multi-Person Bokeh Video and Multi-Depth Smart Focus Video.

MediaTek MiraVision enhances HDR video playback, AV1 video decoding and AI SDR-to-HDR can upgrade a standard video stream into vibrant HDR in real-time.

Coming to display, the MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset can support full HD+ displays up to 168Hz, or greater resolution QHD+ up to 90Hz.

MediaTek HyperEngine offers smartphone enhancement that gives gamers power and a performance boost. It enhances picture and in-game voice chat quality. Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Hybrid Coexistence 2.0 offers up to 60% latency reduction. In addition to this, the chipset optimises power usage while using the smartphone as a hotspot.

The chipset offers dual 5G SIM support, with support for VoNR voice and video call services from both connections. Further, the chip is enhanced with 5G power-saving technologies and with TSMC 6nm chip production process, the company claims to extend battery life.

In terms of connectivity, the chipset supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GNSS like GPS L1CA+L5, BeiDou B1I+ B2a, Glonass L1OF, Galileo E1 + E5a, QZSS L1CA+ L5 and NavIC.

Further, with this chipset, MediaTek’s sensor fusion technology provides extended, accurate dead reckoning location performance in case GNSS is unavailable.

The chipset supports various telecom technologies like 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G multi-mode, 4G carrier aggregation, 5G carrier aggregation, CDMA2000, EDGE, and TD-SCDMA. In addition to this, it supports a peak downlink speed of 4.7Gbps and a peak uplink speed of 2.5Gbps.

MediaTek Dimensity 8050 will be featured in Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G. It is an upcoming smartphone from Tecno, which will offer a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080×2400 resolution. It will come with a 64MP camera at the rear and 32MP front camera.