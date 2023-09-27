Concealing their identity with masks, over 20 teenagers entered the Apple Store in the US State of Philadelphia on Tuesday with an aim to steal as many iPhones and iPads as possible. Over at the display were the brand new iPhone 15s among other Apple products that the juveniles tried to steal. However, they ended up being caught by the Philadelphia Police soon after.

As per reports, a group of 15 to 20 masked teenagers ambushed different stores including Lululemon, Footlocker, and the Apple Store on Tuesday. Police took note of the action and rushed to the sight immediately. It was at the Apple Store, where the cops were able to catch the young looters.

Several videos of the incident on social media reveal the mass gathering of these teens inside the Apple Store, while the onlookers were busy recording them. The advertisements of the brand new iPhone 15 are visible inside the store making us assume that the looters tried stealing the new iPhone models.

A US-based publication has revealed that the looters abandoned the stolen products eventually due to their anti-theft features.

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) are filled with videos of the incident. While not the first, this incident sparked social media frenzy.

Last week, another incident took place in India. Although not of theft, this one was crucial since the customers thrashed the store staff over delayed iPhone 15 delivery.

At a Croma store in Delhi, two customers went to get the delivery of their brand-new iPhone 15. However, upon reaching the store they were reportedly told that the store wasn’t able to manage the phone on time and they might have to wait. Then, the two men shoved the store staff and started beating him, while the onlookers tried to resolve the matter.

Some reports said that the store was forcing the customers to buy Apple Care+ and accessories, and that’s why the tussle.