Apple’s iPhone 15 series is currently the hottest smartphone series in the market and also the most expensive one. Despite its premium price tag, its pre-orders were higher than the preceding series. And people are doing anything to everything to get their hands on the brand-new iPhone. One video shows exactly that in a harsh way. Two angered men in Delhi who went to take delivery of their iPhone 15 thrashed the store staff for not getting the device on time.

The incident took place at the Croma store in Roop Nagar’s Bungalow Road on Friday, i.e. the global iPhone delivery day. Two of these excited customers were waiting to get their brand-new iPhone 15 but it wasn’t apparently available on time. Hence, the quarrel began and the men beat up the employee.

Delhi Police has reportedly arrested Jaskirat Singh and Mandeep Singh, the two accused. A police official revealed that the accused men were promised to get the iPhone 15 on the first day but they were then told that arranging the units had not been possible.

It is worth noting that this isn’t the first time we have seen such a rush to purchase the brand-new iPhone. In fact, even outside the Apple store, we see such tussles only to enter first inside the store to get the device.

This year, since Apple has an official store in the country, people flew to the Apple BKC store in Mumbai and the Apple Saket store in Delhi from various places in the country. Apple enthusiasts were seen coming from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune, and other parts of India.

Several fans arrived at the iPhone pickup location a night or even a day before, i.e. Thursday, to grab the device from the Apple store. This enthusiasm for Apple products seems unending, and rather, it appears to be increasing.