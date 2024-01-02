Meta has discontinued support for Chromecast functionality from its Quest VR headsets via a software update. It is worth noting that Meta announced the ability to cast to a Chromecast device only recently. So it’s a sudden removal of the mirroring feature.

Several Reddit users have claimed that their Chromecast devices in their homes are no longer visible in the headset’s casting options. More complaints are from Quest 3 users than others.

One user on the Meta community forum said that he has both the Quest 2 and Quest 3 headset, but the Chromecast option is only visible on the latter.

As per an official document by Meta, Chromecast isn’t fully supported by Quest. This hints that Meta is gradually removing the feature starting with Quest 3 headset. Other devices may also not show the Chromecast option later on.

While you can’t directly cast Quest to Chromecast-equipped devices, there’s an alternate way to mirror your Quest screen. Meta says that if you want to mirror the content from Quest on an external display like a Chromecast device, you will initially have to cast the feed on a smartphone or computer, and then mirror the screen of that device to the Chromecast.

That’s a process right there, but at least you can display what you see on your Quest device to Chromecast. For Quest 3 users, especially, this can be handy. Other users can also try. The process seems to be working, however, here another device of yours will be occupied while you cast like a smartphone or computer.

In other news about Meta, the company has announced price cuts on its older Meta Quest 2 headset. The discount also reflects on the accessories. The price cut comes three months after the launch of the Quest 3 headset.

“We knew we could do even more to make VR more affordable and bring even more people into the community. That’s why we’re permanently lowering prices on Quest 2 and its accessories, effective January 1,” stated Meta.

Now, the 128GB of Quest 2 costs $249.99 (roughly Rs 20,800), and 256GB of Quest 2 is priced at $269.99 (roughly Rs 25,000). In India, the Quest 2 is retailing for Rs 32,483 for the base variant and Rs 39,990 for the higher-end variant on Amazon. Having said that, there seems to be no change in the India pricing as for now.

— Written with inputs from IANS