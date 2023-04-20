Man used ChatGPT to build Chrome extension, sold it for $1000

It did not take much time for the tech industry to shift its focus from blockchain to what can be described as the new and even bigger wave of Artificial Intelligence (AI). All thanks to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a conversation AI chatbot that uses a vast database to weave answers to nearly any question that lies in its ambit. A man used ChatGPT to build a Chrome extension even though he had no coding knowledge. Also Read - Samsung may drop Google Search to opt for Microsoft Bing in its smartphones

Ihor Stefurak, an entrepreneur with a background in Ukraine’s startup ecosystem, onboarded ChatGPT as his chief technology officer on a project. He and his team built a Chrome extension using ChatGPT. This extension fetched $1,000 worth of pre-orders within 24 hours of listing it for sale. After a week, his extension attracted about 50 people, five of which placed their bids. Ihor sold his extension on Acquire last week. Also Read - Elon Musk declares a war on Microsoft, Google; plans to launch ChatGPT rival soon

How did Ihor’s project come about?

Ihor, who claims that he started the project as a fun experiment, is not a programmer but has written apps script for Google Sheets. The project involved an invisible AI assistant that could be prompted by a simple command typed into any text area of any website. In other words, if you entered this simple command in any text area of any website, an AI assistant will be triggered in the background. Also Read - Google is developing a new AI-powered search engine: Details here

This command is “/ai” followed by what you want the AI assistant to achieve. For example, adding /ai before a task in the text area inside Twitter like this:

This command would produce the following result:

After this took off to a successful start, Ihor upgraded to ChatGPT Plus, the paid version of the AI-based chatbot that offers solutions to more advanced and complicated queries. Such as the one Ihor later asked. He asked ChatGPT to write a code for a simple Chrome extension that monitors input boxes on websites by using the prompt.

ChatGPT wrote three JavaScript files in total. One is to execute the idea, another is an HTML file, and the third one is a manifest.json file to make the extension compatible with Chromium-based browsers. In theory, that means both Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge will support this extension.

✨ I spent the last 10 hours building a chrome extension with ChatGPT as my CTO. We made an invisible AI assistant that lives in the text boxes of websites you visit. One command, infinite possibilities. Just type /ai + add your prompt -> https://t.co/QLBH6NBHaP pic.twitter.com/M4GOp2CVDE — Ihor Stefurak (@ihorstefurak) March 16, 2023

After hours of testing, spotting errors, and asking ChatGPT to make revisions to its answers, Ihor got the final resources for the Chrome extension. Ihor said he was able to build the extension in about 10 hours with the help of ChatGPT. He recorded a demo of how the extension works, designed a landing page with a ‘pre-order’ button linked to Stripe, and tweeted it. Within a few hours, the tweet went viral, and in just 24 hours, Ihor made $1,000 by selling the extension.

Was it easy? Maybe. Was it time-consuming? Definitely, because a programmer or someone with coding knowledge could have built a simple Chrome extension a lot sooner. The whole idea behind this project was to show that someone who is not a programmer could devise ChatGPT to build a Chrome extension.