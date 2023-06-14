Madhav Sheth quits Realme India officially, pens a farewell note for fans

Madhav Sheth has formally resigned from his position as chief executive officer at Realme India. In a lengthy note on Twitter, Sheth made the announcement, calling his five-year-long stint at the company, which began operations in India under his leadership in 2018, “fantastic.” Sky Li, founder and chief executive of Realme, will now oversee the Indian market. Also Read - Realme's Madhav Sheth may join Honor to revive phone business in India
“After 5 years at Reamle, it’s time for me to move on and start a new journey,” Sheth wrote in the note headlined: “Saying goodbyes can be tough!” Also Read - Realme to soon bring a new India biz head from China, Madhav Sheth may quit
Sheth said that he will continue to support Realme in the capacity of a strategic advisor to the company for its development strategy, global product observations, market insights, and operating suggestions. “Realme has been an integral part of my life, a brand that was more than just an organisation; it has been my home, passion, and purpose.” Also Read - Realme rolls out January 2023 OTA update for several smartphones
Since its inception not too long ago, Realme has become one of the top five smartphone brands in India, outperforming bigwigs such as Xiaomi — which is often perceived as Realme’s direct competition. Realme currently holds some accolades to its name in India. For instance, it was the first brand to launch a 5G phone in India.
Sheth’s resignation comes days after he moved to take up various roles in the company’s global business. Before tendering his resignation, he was acting as the CEO of Realme India, vice president of Realme, and president of Realme’s international business. As for Li, who Sheth said “will now oversee this market,” the designation is unclear at the moment.
A Realme spokesperson said that the company’s operations in the country will continue seamlessly despite the change in leadership.
The announcement also comes at a time when rumours are rife that Sheth is being roped in by Honor to revive its phone business in India. Once a Huawei subsidiary, Honor now operates independently in several different markets, but during the transition, its phone business in India took a major hit. Sheth will expectedly bring the brand back on track under his leadership. Both Sheth and Honor have not commented anything on this development.
Here is the note Sheth posted on Twitter:
Saying goodbyes can be tough!
After 5 years at realme, it’s time for me to move on and start a new journey.
realme has been an integral part of my life, a brand that was so much more than just an organization; it has been my home, my passion, and my purpose. I am proud of everything we accomplished together over the past five years, as we grew the brand and watched it proliferate. But even more important was what the brand gave back to me. So many unforgettable moments, milestones, and landmarks that we created during this journey:
• The first-ever smartphone launch in a university, alongside the youth.
• realme becoming the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India, with 50 million product sales.
• realme attaining the position of India’s second-largest smartphone brand.
• realme becoming the number one quality smartphone brand in India.
• The establishment of our exclusive and flagship stores, expanding our presence across the country while upholding our commitment to ‘Make in India’ and exploring exports to other regions.
• Popularizing the adoption of 5G-enabled smartphones and paving the way for a future-ready India.
I am grateful to our fans, teams, partners, and each one of you who loved, supported, helped, and believed in me during these past five years. None of this would’ve been possible without you. After a fantastic journey, I am stepping down from my role at realme and I am ready to embark on new adventures.
The Government of India has taken many steps towards enhancing Indian exports for many years, and I am happy to be a part of this and support the government’s export plan. After a long conversation with Sky Li and also with his support, it’s time for me to contribute my share to the country’s export business.
As I bid farewell to realme, I leave with a heart filled with memories, friendships, and a profound sense of accomplishment. realme will forever be a part of who I am, and I will continue to cheer the brand from the sidelines. I’m still a strong supporter and a strategic advisor to realme for its development strategy,
global product observations, market insights, and operating suggestions.
realme India is strategically important and Sky Li will now oversee this market. I’m sure, realme India will continue to forge ahead, creating excitement with fans and consumers alike with new products and experiences, all this while continuing to push technological boundaries and creating a better, more
connected future. I wish all the best to realme and all heartfelt thanks to the community.
With heartfelt gratitude and endless love
Madhav Sheth