Madhav Sheth quits Realme India officially, pens a farewell note for fans

Madhav Sheth has formally resigned from his position as chief executive officer at Realme India. In a lengthy note on Twitter, Sheth made the announcement, calling his five-year-long stint at the company, which began operations in India under his leadership in 2018, "fantastic." Sky Li, founder and chief executive of Realme, will now oversee the Indian market.

"After 5 years at Reamle, it's time for me to move on and start a new journey," Sheth wrote in the note headlined: "Saying goodbyes can be tough!"

Sheth said that he will continue to support Realme in the capacity of a strategic advisor to the company for its development strategy, global product observations, market insights, and operating suggestions. "Realme has been an integral part of my life, a brand that was more than just an organisation; it has been my home, passion, and purpose."

Since its inception not too long ago, Realme has become one of the top five smartphone brands in India, outperforming bigwigs such as Xiaomi — which is often perceived as Realme’s direct competition. Realme currently holds some accolades to its name in India. For instance, it was the first brand to launch a 5G phone in India.

Sheth’s resignation comes days after he moved to take up various roles in the company’s global business. Before tendering his resignation, he was acting as the CEO of Realme India, vice president of Realme, and president of Realme’s international business. As for Li, who Sheth said “will now oversee this market,” the designation is unclear at the moment.

A Realme spokesperson said that the company’s operations in the country will continue seamlessly despite the change in leadership.

The announcement also comes at a time when rumours are rife that Sheth is being roped in by Honor to revive its phone business in India. Once a Huawei subsidiary, Honor now operates independently in several different markets, but during the transition, its phone business in India took a major hit. Sheth will expectedly bring the brand back on track under his leadership. Both Sheth and Honor have not commented anything on this development.

Here is the note Sheth posted on Twitter: