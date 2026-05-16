mAadhaar app shuts down soon: What changes and how to set up the new Aadhaar app

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that the existing mAadhaar app will be discontinued soon. Users are now being asked to shift to the new Aadhaar app, which is available on both Android and iPhone. Also Read: No more carrying Aadhaar? Google Wallet now supports digital ID: How to set it up

The new app brings a few extra privacy and security features compared to the older mAadhaar app. It now supports QR-based verification, biometric locking controls, and multiple Indian languages as well. UIDAI says the updated app is meant to offer a safer and smoother experience overall. Also Read: Big relief for smartphone buyers: Aadhaar app won’t be forced on your device

Another thing users should know is that the old app’s data will not move automatically. So after installing the new app, profiles and other saved details will have to be added again manually. Also Read: Aadhaar mistakes that can block your bank account: How to fix them

What changes with the new Aadhaar app

The new Aadhaar app puts more focus on privacy and controlled information sharing. Instead of showing your complete Aadhaar details everywhere, the app now lets users choose exactly what information they want to share.

Through the “Selective Share” feature, users can share details like name, age, address, photograph, gender, or Aadhaar status without exposing the full Aadhaar number.

The app also supports QR-based offline verification. Users can generate QR codes that can be scanned at authorised verification points.

Another major addition is biometric locking. Users can lock fingerprint, face, and iris authentication data directly from the app to prevent misuse. The app also includes face authentication during setup and allows users to add up to five family member profiles.

What will not transfer from mAadhaar

UIDAI has clarified that the new app will not automatically import data from the older mAadhaar app. Things like downloaded Aadhaar PDFs, saved QR codes, and cached information will not carry over. Users will need to set up everything again manually.

The #mAadhaar App is retiring soon. Now experience a smarter, faster, and more secure digital journey with the new #AadhaarApp. From secure QR-based #Aadhaar sharing to enhanced privacy controls and seamless access to Aadhaar services — the new app is designed to make your… pic.twitter.com/snfeUx4Rgr — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) May 15, 2026

If family member profiles were added in the old mAadhaar app, you will need to add them again one by one in the new app as well.

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How to download and set up the new Aadhaar app

Install the official Aadhaar app from the Play Store or App Store. Open it and select the language you’re comfortable with. Enter the mobile number connected to your Aadhaar. Type your Aadhaar number and verify it using the OTP you receive. Complete the face verification step. Make sure your face is clearly visible while doing it. Create a six-digit PIN or enable biometric authentication for app security. Add your Aadhaar profile manually, since data from mAadhaar will not transfer automatically. Repeat the same process separately for family members if needed.

Things users should remember

Since the mAadhaar app will stop working after retirement, users are being advised to move to the new app soon. UIDAI has also pointed out that if users lose access to their registered phone number or smartphone, Aadhaar-related services linked through the app may be temporarily affected until access is restored.