Laptops under Rs 40,000 with Windows 11: Fast performance laptops for daily use

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Apr 16, 2026, 03:50 PM (IST)
The Lenovo V15 G4 comes with AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It features a 15.6 inch Full HD display and includes AMD Radeon 610M graphics. The laptop runs on Windows 11 with lifetime validity. It is priced at Rs 40,999.
The HP 14s comes with Intel Celeron Dual Core N4500 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It features a 14 inch HD display in a thin and light design weighing 1.46kg.
The HP 15 (2026) comes with AMD Athlon Dual Core 7120U processor, 8GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It features a 15.6 inch HD display and includes AMD Radeon 610M graphics. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Pro with MS Office and includes a Copilot key. It weighs 1.5kg and is priced at Rs 40,710.
The HP 255 Notebook comes with AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD storage. It features a 15.6 inch HD anti glare display and includes Radeon Graphics. The laptop runs on Windows 11 and weighs 1.52kg. It is priced at Rs 38,790.
The Acer Aspire 3 comes with Intel Pentium N6000 processor, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It features a 15.6 inch HD display in a thin and light design weighing 1.5kg. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home. It is priced at Rs 37,450.
The ASUS Chromebook CX1405 (2025) comes with Intel Core 3 N355 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage. It features a 14 inch Full HD display and runs on Chrome OS. The laptop includes Intel UHD Graphics and a 42WHrs battery in a thin and light design weighing 1.38kg. It is priced at Rs 34,490.
The Acer Professional 14 comes with AMD Ryzen 3 7330U processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It features a 14 inch Full HD display in a lightweight design weighing 1.39kg. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Pro and includes MS Office 2021. It is priced at Rs 40,990.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 comes with Intel Core i3 12th Gen processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It features a 15.6 inch Full HD display in a thin and light design weighing 1.63kg. The laptop runs on Windows 11 and includes Office 2021 with 3 months Game Pass. It is priced at Rs 35,990.
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