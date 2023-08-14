Reliance Jio today announced that it has completed the 5G roll out across all 22 telecom circles using the 26GHz mmWave spectrum. With this, the company has also completed the minimum roll-out requirement for 5G connectivity across all the

spectrum bands for spectrum acquired in the 2022 spectrum auction.

Jio said that it had completed the submission of the prescribed details towards completion of the Phase one minimum roll-out obligation with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Units on 19 July 2023. On the other hand, DoT completed its testing based on the information submitted by the company in all 22 telecom circles across the country by 11 August 2023.

“Honouring our commitment to the government, the Department of Telecommunications and the 1.4 billion Indians towards the accelerated roll-out of high-quality 5G services, we are proud to announce that we have taken India to the leadership position globally in the speed of roll-out of 5G services,” Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said on the occasion.

“Since receiving the 5G spectrum in August last year, our team has been working round the clock to ensure we keep up the pace of 5G roll-out that we had promised to enable pan-India 5G coverage by the end of this year,” he added.

Moreover, Jio had acquired a unique combination of low-band, mid-band and mmWave spectrum, which coupled with its deep fibre network and indigenous technology platforms, will enable Jio to provide 5G Everywhere and 5G For All (consumers and enterprises).

Furthermore, the company said that it plans to complete 5G roll-out across the country by the end of the year.

Separately, reports suggest that the company will launch two new smartphones in India at its upcoming Annual General Meeting or AGM that is scheduled to be held on August 28. While details about RIL’s two upcoming smartphones remains under wraps at the moment, a listing on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has revealed that the two are likely to feature 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. The listing also hints towards the two smartphones to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 system-on-a-chip (SoC).

As per reports, at least one of the two phones will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. Both the phones are expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology. They are also tipped to get a 13MP primary camera and a depth sensor at the back and an 8MP camera in the front.