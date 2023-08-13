At least two Jio Phone models are coming soon to the market. Reliance’s Jio has received certification for its upcoming smartphones from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which indicates the launch may take place soon. While there is no information on the launch, it is likely the company may introduce the upcoming Jio Phones at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled to take place on August 28.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, two models numbered JBV161W1 and JBV162W1 have appeared on the BIS website, indicating they have bagged certifications from the Indian regulator for launch. Although, typically, listings carry some additional information about upcoming devices, these two do not include any specifications of the upcoming smartphones.

But even though there is nothing official, we have come across devices referring to Jio’s smartphones previously. A Jio Phone with model number Jio LS1654QB5 appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website, along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ processor, Adreno 619 GPU, and 4GB of RAM. Some previous leaks have also pointed out that the phone will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 13MP dual rear camera system, an 8MP selfie camera, and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology.

While the specifications are not outstanding, Jio will attempt to undercut several smartphones with the same internals to make a dent in the market. Jio will leverage its 5G network to offer seamless connectivity to the users of Jio Phone, which is expected to support the company’s fastest 5G bandwidths. Reliance Jio has already partnered with Google for low-cost smartphones. The company previously announced its plans to launch 10 crore smartphones in the country, and the upcoming Jio Phones may be among them.

Recently, Jio introduced 2G features phones running Jio BharatOS, which is essentially an OS for mobile phones that will give a 4G upgrade to the 2G-enabled feature phones along with access to a bunch of other features.