January 2026 Smartphone Launches: Full List of Upcoming OnePlus, Realme, Oppo, Honor, and Poco Phones

In January 2026, the smartphone enthusiasts in India and the world in general will have a swell of a month. A number of key brands are ready to roll their newest handsets, which have new features, better performance, and advanced technology. Between the battery-oriented gadgets and flagship-level phones, this month will offer a number of choices to tech lovers. These are the best smartphone releases that are anticipated in January 2026.

OnePlus Turbo 6 Series

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Turbo 6 in China on January 8, and it will consist of the Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V. The Turbo 6 will be based on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 with a 1.5K resolution display at 165Hz refresh rate and a huge 9,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 27W reverse wired charging. The Turbo 6V is being sold with a 6.8-inch 1.5K OLED screen, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, and 16GB RAM as the highest amount. The two appliances do provide a variety of colors and are without a doubt capable of flagship performance.

Honor Power 2

To the users who are more concerned about the battery life, the Honor Power 2 will be released on January 5. It has an industry leading 10,080mAh battery, 80W fast charge and 27W reverse charge. The device will be able to support video viewing capabilities of 22 hours and gaming capabilities of more than 14 hours. Being driven by MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite, the Honor Power 2 has a 6.79-inch display of 1.5K LTPS and a pair of cameras, including a 50MP main camera. It will come in Black, Orange and in White color.

Realme 16 Pro Series

Realme 16 Pro is to launch on January 6 in India. The models represent the Realme 16 Pro 5G and 16 Pro + 5G, with the 7,000mAh batteries, high refresh rate AMOLED screens, and 200MP primary cameras. Pro + has an IP66 + IP68 + IP69K + IP69 + ip69K-rated construction and Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The phones have AI capabilities such as AI Edit Genie 2.0 and LumaColor Image technology of Realme.

Oppo reno 15 series

It is expected that Oppo will release the Reno 15 series in India at around the period of January 8, which will consist of three models: Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini. The phones are fitted with the aerospace-grade aluminium frames, HoloFusion technology, AMOLED displays, and the IP-rated robust constructions. The official retail platform in India will be Flipkart.

Poco M8 Series

Poco M8 will also be released in January with the M8 5G and M8 Pro 5G. The M8 Pro 5G may come with a maximum of 12GB of RAM, 6,330mAh battery, and a fast charge of 100W. In the prospect, Samsung Galaxy S26 series, Xiaomi 17 series, and Vivo V70 are likely to be released in the first quarter of 2026 worldwide. The month of January 2026 will be one of the most exquisite months to the smartphone purchasers with fresh products with both the high-end characteristics and innovative technology at affordable prices.