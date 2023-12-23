ISRO’s Aditya-L1 set to arrive at L1 point next week: ISRO Chairman

India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1, is set to reach its destination, the Lagrangian point (L1), 1.5 million km away from Earth, on January 6, as stated by the chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S Somanath. This mission is India’s first space-based observatory for studying the Sun from a halo orbit around L1. It was launched by ISRO on September 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

Somanath, while speaking to the media at the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan organized by Vijnana Bharati, an NGO dedicated to promoting science, mentioned that Aditya-L1 is expected to enter the L1 point on January 6, with the exact time to be announced later. He explained that once the spacecraft reaches the L1 point, the engine will need to be fired again to prevent it from going further. It will then orbit around this point and remain trapped at L1.

Upon reaching its destination, Aditya-L1 will monitor various solar events for the next five years. Somanath emphasized that once the spacecraft is successfully positioned at the L1 point, it will collect crucial data for the next five years, benefiting not just India, but the entire world. This data will enhance our understanding of the Sun’s dynamics and its impact on our lives.

Somanath also highlighted the importance of India becoming a technologically advanced nation during his address. He revealed ISRO’s plan to construct an Indian space station, named ‘Bharatiya space station’, during the ‘Amrit Kaal’, as per the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He acknowledged the emergence of new players in the space sector and expressed ISRO’s commitment to support, encourage, and develop the economy around this new generation. He concluded by stating that while India may not lead in every area, it should concentrate on sectors where it can excel.