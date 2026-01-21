Is Nothing teasing a Jaguar partnership for a special edition phone?

Nothing has once again sparked online speculation after sharing a cryptic teaser on social media. The post features what appears to be a variation of the company’s logo, along with the line “GETTING READY TO MAKE HISTORY.” Almost immediately, the teaser led to chatter about a possible collaboration with British carmaker Jaguar, even though Nothing has not confirmed anything officially. Also Read: Top camera phones under Rs 25,000 you can buy in 2026

A teaser that raised questions

The teaser was shared by Nothing on X, showing its current logo alongside another version that looks slightly different. At first glance, it feels like Nothing might be hinting at a rebrand or a special announcement. However, what caught people’s attention was how closely the new logo style resembled typography Jaguar introduced during its rebranding late 2024. Also Read: Nothing Confirms Bengaluru For Its First Flagship Store In India: ALL Details

GETTING READY TO MAKE HISTORY pic.twitter.com/cnvnQitego — Nothing (@nothing) January 19, 2026

That similarity is what triggered the partnership rumours. Fans quickly began connecting the dots, suggesting this could be a Nothing x Jaguar tie-up, possibly for a limited-edition smartphone.

The Jaguar joke that won’t go away

This is not the first time Nothing and Jaguar have been mentioned in the same conversation. When Jaguar introduced its new branding in 2024, it quickly caught attention online and received mixed responses from users. At the time, Nothing joined the fun by briefly changing its own profile branding to mimic Jaguar’s new font, even referring to itself as “Copy Jaguar” in a tongue-in-cheek move.

Now, the same logo style has reappeared in Nothing’s latest teaser. To add to the speculation, Nothing replied to a user referencing that old joke with the comment, “you had to be there.” While this could simply be a callback to an inside joke, it has only added fuel to the partnership rumours.

Could a collaboration actually happen?

Partnering with luxury car brands is also not new in the smartphone space. Several companies have released special edition phones in collaboration with carmakers in the past. So, the idea of a Jaguar-branded Nothing phone is not entirely out of the question.

That said, there is still no concrete information. Nothing has not mentioned Jaguar by name, nor has it hinted at a specific product launch tied to the teaser.

For now, everything remains speculative. The teaser could point to a branding exercise, a playful nod to an old meme, or something entirely different. Until Nothing shares more details, it’s best to treat the Jaguar partnership talk as interesting chatter rather than confirmation of a new edition smartphone.