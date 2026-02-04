Is ChatGPT down right now? Users report issues with login, file uploads, and voice mode

ChatGPT, one of the most popular AI chatbot is facing downtime. Users recently experienced a temporary outage on the platform, impacting their daily tasks. The outage was reported in several regions of the world, especially in the United States and India. The ChatGPT outage caused issues for the users who rely on the AI platform for their work, studies, and daily tasks. The AI tech giant confirmed the outage and later stated that the service has been restored.

Users Reporting ChatGPT Not Working

Outage tracking site, including Downdetector, indicated that ChatGPT is down for users. Users reported they could not load conversations, log in, or create new chats. The peak of reports was in the United States, and there was a short time when the users in India encountered the same issues too. These reports are informed by the user feedback, hence the actual number of the affected users might be different.

List of Services Affected During the Outage

Some of the most essential features on the AI platform is affected during the outage, including conversations, access to accounts, search, uploading files, creating images, voice mode, and personal GPTs. Not only this, the issue caused problems with some of the advanced features too. Nevertheless, OpenAI later added that it had identified the problem and applied fixes to bring back all its services that had been affected.

What OpenAI Said?

The outage was recognized on the official status page of OpenAI. The company reported that users were having increased error rates and the team is in the process of finding a solution. OpenAI later verified that the services were restored after some time. Nevertheless, some users still reported that they are still facing issues while the platform was being closely monitored.

How to Check If ChatGPT Is Down

In case ChatGPT is down, the initial course of action is to look at the status page of OpenAI. The page mentions about active issues with ChatGPT or other OpenAI services. Additionally, you can also visit third-party outage tracking websites to confirm if the issue is widespread.

What to Do If ChatGPT Is Not Responding

ChatGPT can sometimes experience downtime because of load on the servers, or other temporary issues. Waiting can usually plays an important part in such situations. The user is also advised to verify their internet connection and turn off the VPN services and attempt to refresh the page. Logging out and logging back in can also fix session-related problems.

Alternative Ways to Access ChatGPT

In case the web version is also having issues, then you can attempt to access ChatGPT on Android or iOS via its official app. In addition, you can also use ChatGPT on incognito mode or can also switch to a different browser.

