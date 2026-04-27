How to get the best deal on Apple iPhone 17 Pro: Complete discount and offer breakdown

Whenever you decide to buy a premium smartphone, the higher price pops up in your mind; however, deals and discounts on e-commerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales change that quickly. One smartphone that has been a favorite of buyers for the past few months is the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro Gets MASSIVE New Year Price Cut At Vijay Sales Apple Days: Save 14,410 Off And More

Both devices fall under the flagship and premium price segment, which makes it hard for buyers to choose between them. Even so, discounts and bank offers will drop the final price by a noticeable margin. You can also compare the currently available deals on the iPhone 17 Pro with other phones in the same segment.

iPhone 17 Pro Deals and Discount: How to Buy it With Discounts

To recall, Apple launched its premium iPhone 17 Pro in India at a price tag of Rs 1,34,900 for 256GB. The high-end variant of 512GB and 1TB are available at Rs 154900 and Rs 174900, respectively. However, the 256GB is currently listed at Rs 1,30,790 on Vijay Sales. This means, buyers will get direct discount of Rs 4,110 on the device.

On top of this deal, the e-commerce site is also offering several bank offers that reduces the price even further. Plus, buyers can also get up to Ts 6,000 off via HSBC Bank credit card EMI transactions.

Furthermore the deal is more sweeten with the option to get Rs 4,500 off via HSBC Bank credit EMI. The combines total savings can go up to Rs 10,110, based on the offer you are using.

If you are planning to upgrade your device, then now is the right time to claim several offers and purchase a premium device without paying full launch price.

Display 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz ProMotion, 3,000 nits peak brightness Processor A19 Pro (3nm), 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU with Neural Accelerators Cooling Vapor chamber cooling system Memory (RAM) 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear Camera Pro Fusion Triple System: 48MP Main (f/1.78) + 48MP Ultra Wide (f/2.2) + 48MP Telephoto (f/2.8) Front Camera 18MP Center Stage with square sensor, f/1.9 aperture, 4K 60fps recording Battery ~3,988 mAh (up to 33-47 hours playback depending on test) Charging 40W wired (50% in 20 mins); 25W MagSafe/Qi2 Durability IP68 (6m depth), Ceramic Shield 2 front and back Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, Apple N1 networking chip OS iOS 26

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications

The specifications and features of iPhone 17 Pro can attract buyers mid to purchase the device. The smartphone features a 6.3-inch OLED display that supports 120Hz ProMotion. The display is protected by the Ceramic Shield 2 that improves durability.

Under the hood, the device is powered by one of the most powerful chipset called A19 Pro. This chipset is built for faster performance and long-term usage. Buyers will also get up to 128GB RAM, helping you to experience smooth multitasking.

For optics, the iPhone 17 Pro includes a 48MP triple camera system. The camera offers an ultrawide lens, a telephoto lens, offering up to 8x optical zoom. In addition, it also supports 8K video recording. For clicking selfies, you will get 18MP front camera.

iPhone 17 Pro vs Other Flagship Phones

iPhone 17 Pro competes with other flagship devices too in the same price segment. Companies like Samsung and Google offer strong performances in their Galaxy S series and Pixel models.

Samsung usually focus on display quality and zoom capabilities in its Galaxy S 26 lineup, whereas, Google Pixel 10 lineup is known for image processing and software experiences.

For iOS lovers, iPhone 17 Pro stands out with its balanced performance and strong video recording. It has long software support. Apple is known to focus on overall consistency rather than focusing on specs on paper that most of the Android brands do.

Deals and Discounts in Comparison

Buyers will get discounts more frequently on Android devices like Galaxy S26 series or Pixel 10 lineup. Samsung often offer price cuts during sales and exchange deals. However, Pixel devices don’t see major price cut regularly.

Talking about the iPhones, they usually hold their value longer, and hence, even smaller discounts could make the difference. That’s the reason Rs 10,000 discount and savings on an iPhone is considered to be good deal for customers.

Should You Buy iPhone 17 Pro or Wait for iPhone 18 Pro

The deal Vijay Sales is offering makes the iPhone 17 Proa better value device as compared to its launch price. The deal will allow buyers to upgrade from their older iPhones and get a new one with better camera improvements and performances.

But iPhone 18 Pro is expected later in 2026, mostly in September alongside iPhone Fold. This emans prices may drop further during festival sales. So waiting could get you better result in discounts and offers.

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Still, for users who need a new phone now, the current discount is reasonable. The device has enough power and features to last for several years.