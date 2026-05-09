iPhone 17 gets its biggest discount yet during Summer Sale: Flipkart vs Amazon vs Croma offers

Written By Shubham Arora
Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora|
Published: May 09, 2026, 05:03 PM (IST)
Apple’s newest iPhone 17, launched in September 2025, is now selling at its lowest online price. Summer sales are currently live across platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales, but one deal clearly stands out for buyers looking to save money.
Flipkart’s SASA LELE summer sale has listed the iPhone 17 256GB model for Rs 76,900. The phone launched in India at Rs 82,900, so buyers can directly save Rs 6,000 without using any promo codes, coupons, or exchange offers during checkout.
Customers using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card can get an extra Rs 4,320 discount on the iPhone 17 purchase. After combining both offers, the effective price comes down to around Rs 72,580, making it one of the cheapest iPhone 17 deals available online right now.
Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 57,300 depending on the old smartphone’s model and condition. Buyers upgrading from a recent premium device may significantly reduce the final payable amount through the platform’s exchange program during the sale period.
Amazon’s Great Summer Sale currently does not have the iPhone 17 available for purchase. Croma’s Saving Days sale has listed the phone at its original Rs 82,900 launch price without major discounts, and availability may differ depending on the buyer’s location.
Reliance Digital is selling the iPhone 17 for Rs 80,990 during its Digital Saving Days sale running until May 17. Vijay Sales has listed it at Rs 79,490, plus an extra Rs 3,500 discount on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions of at least six months.
The iPhone 17 now comes with 256GB base storage and a larger 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It supports 120Hz ProMotion, Always-On Display, 460 PPI pixel density, 1206 x 2622 resolution, and peak brightness of up to 3000 nits with IP68 protection.
The phone runs on Apple’s A19 chip featuring a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine with hardware-accelerated ray tracing. It includes a 48MP Fusion main camera, 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and an upgraded 18MP Center Stage selfie camera with dual capture support.
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