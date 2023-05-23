iPhone 16 will look more like iPhone 12, says new leak

Even though Apple is still several months away from launching its next iPhone series, a new leak talks about what to expect next year. Ahead of the rumoured launch of the iPhone 15 later this year, a new report has revealed what the iPhone 16 would look like. That is like the iPhone 12. Also Read - Qualcomm says Apple may use its own 5G modems in iPhone 16

An anonymous Twitter user, who goes by @URedditor, has claimed that the alignment of cameras on the back of the iPhone 16 would be identical to that of the iPhone 12. That means there would be vertically aligned cameras on the iPhone 16. This would be entirely different from the recent iPhone models, such as the iPhone 14 or the iPhone 13, and even the unannounced iPhone 15.

While it is unclear why Apple would change the camera alignment on the iPhone back to what there was some years ago, it is likely due to how internal components may be arranged on the iPhone 16. Apple changed the camera alignment from vertical to diagonal when it moved from iPhone 12 to iPhone 13. In the case of the iPhone 14, the diagonal alignment stayed but shifted to the other side.

Another possibility is that this report could be untrue. The tipster does not have a credible track record in terms of Apple-related leaks. Although, in 2020, he correctly predicted how Apple’s App Clips would work. The tipster has also shared some details about the iPhone 15 but we are still to find out whether or not they turn out correctly.

Usually, the design-related leaks are based on early prototypes and associated CAD renders. This means that Apple can make as many changes as it wants before the final product goes into production. So, that also adds a clause to whether or not the leak is correct.

Much like the iPhone 16, there have been predictions about the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which rumours suggest might as well launch as the iPhone 16 Ultra. According to 9to5Mac, it could have a larger 6.9-inch display, up from the 6.7-inch counterpart on Pro Max models. The iPhone 16 Pro, on the other hand, will sport a larger 6.3-inch display instead of a 6.1-inch one, according to some analysts. Increasing the size of the display could give Apple room to install a periscope camera on both Pro models, but this year only the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have that piece of hardware.