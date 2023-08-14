Several iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro users are complaining about battery issues on their devices. A popular tweet from earlier this month shows an iPhone 14 Pro owner’s battery health touching 90 percent. More recently, another user of the device saw an absurd battery health percentage of 88. Now, remember, here we are talking about relatively new iPhones. The ones that will complete a year next month.

While you may think this is an issue for only some models, several other users (judging by the replies to tweets) are facing a similar issue. This reminds us of the infamous ‘Batterygate’ issue from 2017, where Apple was reported to intentionally slow down older models. Back then, Apple did offer free battery replacement and discounts on new batteries.

Now, however, Apple is yet to comment on this ongoing issue. It is worth noting that Apple is almost a month away from launching new iPhones. The iPhone 15 lineup will comprise the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. All models are expected to get a battery upgrade.

The iPhone 15 is speculated to come with a larger 3,877mAh battery, the iPhone 15 Plus will have a 4,912mAh cell, the iPhone 15 Pro could pack a 3,650mAH cell, and lastly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to house a 4,852mAh battery.

This existing iPhone 14 has a 3,279mAh battery, the iPhone 14 Plus has a 4,325mAh cell, the iPhone 14 Pro packs a 3,200mAh cell, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 4,323mAh battery. Now, this is great news but that also means the devices may get heftier.

Other specs of the upcoming iPhones

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are said to get a better Titanium frame as opposed to the Stainless Steel frame. This will apparently make them more premium and stronger. Both Pro models are also said to get a slim-bezel screen. The duo is said to come with new low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO) display technology. So the bezel will go down to 1.5mm as compared to 2.2mm on the existing iPhone 14 Pro models.

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 Pro models will likely be powered by Apple’s A17 Bionic chipset. The chipset will be made on TSMC’s 3nm node. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will get A16 Bionic SoC, which is the same chipset as the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Lastly, all iPhones in the iPhone 15 lineup will most likely be getting the much-awaited USB Type-C port. Expect faster charging, but do not expect a charger in the box.