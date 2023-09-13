iPhone 14, 14 Plus prices in India drop after iPhone 15 launch

Apple on Tuesday unveiled the brand-new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups, bringing some major changes such as a USB-C port for the first time. While the iPhone 15 series gets rid of the notch from previous generations in favour of the Dynamic Island, the iPhone 15 Pro duo features a new Action Button and a Titanium build. With new changes, some of the iPhone models introduced also see higher prices. For instance, the iPhone 15 Pro now starts at Rs 1,34,900, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max costs a whopping Rs 1,59,900. That may be a bummer for buyers looking to get the new models, but the good news is the price of the iPhone 14 series has dropped right after the launch.

The Apple India website has reflected the new prices for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, which were introduced last year. Before I tell you about the prices, a few words on why it makes sense to go for last year’s iPhone. First, it is still among the most powerful smartphones you can buy today. The A16 Bionic is not a dated chip and can offer you a snappy performance during intensive tasks. Otherwise, Apple’s iOS already offers a smooth navigation. The cameras of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are still among the best, if not the best. And, both iPhone models come with Apple’s support for five years, meaning they will run the latest software as and when it is out for five years since their launch. All in all, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are still on the list of the best smartphones you can get.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus new price in India

After the launch of the iPhone 15 series, Apple has officially slashed the price of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus by Rs 10,000. That means the iPhone 14 now starts at Rs 69,900, while the iPhone 14 Plus now costs Rs 79,900 onwards. These models were launched at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively, last year. Both iPhone models continue to be available in all their colours: blue, purple, yellow, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.

Here are the new prices for each storage model of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus:

iPhone 14

— 128GB – Rs 69,900

— 256GB – Rs 79,900

— 512GB – Rs 99,900

iPhone 14 Plus

— 128GB – Rs 79,900

— 256GB – Rs 89,900

— 512GB – Rs 1,09,900