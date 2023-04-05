comscore iOS 17 support list surfaced ahead of official announcement
iOS 17 may drop support for iPhone X and other models

iOS 17 is expected to offer several requested features but it may drop support for a couple of notable iPhone models.

  • iOS 17 is tipped to drop support for a few notable iPhone models.
  • One of the major models that may lose software support is the Apple iPhone X.
  • iOS 17 may offer more features than previously expected.
Apple is slated to announce the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 in June at WWDC this year. Ahead of its launch, a leak has revealed the support list for iPhones and iPads. It appears that the popular iPhone X along with some other notable models may not get the new OS. Also Read - Google Meet mobile app gets speaker separation feature, but not everyone can use it

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 support list: iPhone X to lose support

As per the leak (via MacRumors), iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will be incompatible with most devices with Apple’s A11 Bionic chip or older. This means the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus may not get the iOS 17 update. Also Read - Google Search gets three travel-friendly features: Check details

On the iPad side, the first-gen iPad 9.7-inch and iPad 12.9-inch iPad Pro may not get the iPadOS 17 update. All of these devices were launched before 2017. Also Read - Google Maps gets four new features to help you with your travel plans

iOS 17 this year is expected to bring several features requested by users. Recently, journalist Mark Gurman revealed that Apple has changed its strategy for the upcoming OS.

He stated, “When Apple set out to develop iOS 17, the initial thinking was to call it a tuneup release — one focused more on fixing bugs and improving performance than adding new features (not unlike the approach the company took with Snow Leopard on Mac OS X back in 2009). The hope was to avoid the problems of iOS 16, an ambitious update that suffered from missed deadlines and a buggy start. But later in the development process, the strategy changed. The iOS 17 release is now expected to boast several “nice to have” features, even if it lacks a tentpole improvement like last year’s revamped lock screen. The goal of the software, codenamed “Dawn,” is to check off several of users’ most requested features.”

This year, Apple will begin the WWDC23 event on June 5 and will end on June 9. We are expected to see several software announcements as well as some news on the hardware. Apple may finally spill some beans on the Mixed Reality headset that it’s been working on for years.

  • Published Date: April 5, 2023 10:28 AM IST
