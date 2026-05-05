Inside AI detection tools: How they really work and why they sometimes get it wrong

AI detection tools have become quite common in classrooms, workplaces, and even content teams. Tools like GPTZero, Copyleaks, and Originality.ai are now being used to check whether something is written by a human or generated by AI. Also Read: AI vs Doctors: Harvard Study shows 67% accuracy in emergency trials

But what these tools actually do is often misunderstood. They don’t really check if something is copied from somewhere. That’s what plagiarism tools do. AI detectors work differently. They try to understand how a piece of text is written. It’s more about patterns than matching content with any database. Also Read: This viral ChatGPT trend lets you meet your younger self: Here’s how to try it

How AI detectors actually work

Most of these tools are built on machine learning models. They’re trained on a mix of human-written and AI-generated content over time. Over time, these systems learn to spot small differences in writing style, structure, and predictability. Also Read: Why goblins and gremlins suddenly showed up in ChatGPT replies

One of the first things they notice is consistency. AI-written content usually sticks to a very steady structure. Sentence style, tone, everything feels a bit too even.

Human writing doesn’t really work like that, it shifts. Sometimes sentences are short, sometimes longer. The tone can change slightly depending on what’s being said.

They also look at repetition. AI models tend to reuse similar sentence structures or transition words, while human writing is usually less uniform, even when covering the same topic.

Key signals they rely on

Two commonly used signals are perplexity and burstiness. These are not visible directly but play a big role in detection.

Perplexity is about predictability. AI models usually choose the most likely next word, which makes the text feel more predictable. Human writing tends to include more variation in word choice, which increases unpredictability.

Burstiness looks at how much variation there is across sentences. Human writing usually has a mix of short and long sentences, which feels more natural. AI-generated text often sticks to a more even pattern, which makes it easier to identify.

Some tools also analyse token probability patterns, which basically means checking whether certain words and phrases appear in ways that match how AI models are typically trained to generate text.

How this is different from plagiarism checkers

AI detection tools are often confused with plagiarism tools, but they work in a completely different way.

Unlike an AI detector, plagiarism checking tools compare your content with existing sources to find matches. AI detectors look at internal writing patterns and give a probability score based on how closely the text matches AI-like behaviour.

This is why even original writing can sometimes get flagged. It is not about copying, it is about how the writing behaves.

Limitations that still exist

The problem is, these tools are not always accurate. They don’t give a yes or no answer. It’s mostly a probability. That’s why false positives and false negatives happen.

There have been plenty of cases where properly written human content, especially formal or structured writing, gets flagged as AI. Even studies, including those linked to Stanford, have pointed this out.

Another thing is that AI models are improving fast. Newer models don’t sound as repetitive or predictable as before, which makes detection harder than it used to be.

And then there are simple workarounds. People sometimes tweak sentence structure, add small changes, or adjust punctuation. Even minor edits like that can change how these tools read the text.

Some systems have explored things like hidden watermarks or metadata traces in AI-generated content, but these are not widely reliable yet and can be removed during editing.

How these tools are actually used

Because of these limitations, AI detectors are usually used along with other tools. Platforms like Turnitin and Grammarly are often part of the same process.

They are commonly used in education, hiring, and content publishing, where verifying originality matters. A high AI score is usually treated as a signal to review the content more closely, not as final proof.

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Some newer systems also track how a document is created over time, which gives better context than just analysing the final text. In most cases, human review still plays a role before any decision is made.