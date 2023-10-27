Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, in a conversation with Padma Shri Awardee and Chairman of Aarin Capital, T.V. Mohandas Pai on the first episode of 3one4 Capital’s podcast ‘The Record’, said that if India wants to compete with developed economies that have made remarkable progress in recent decades, young people should work for 70 hours a week. Murthy’s statement comes at a time when the debate around the hustle culture is still on and a majority of the young corporate crow disagrees.

READ MORE United Nations forms advisory committee to address AI governance

“India’s work productivity is one of the lowest in the world. Unless we improve our work productivity, unless we reduce corruption in the government at some level, because we have been reading I don’t know the truth of it unless we reduce the delays in our bureaucracy in taking this decision, we will not be able to compete with those countries that have made tremendous progress,” Murthy said during his conversation with Pai. “This is my country. I would like to work 70 hours a week,” he added.

Murthy also spoke about nation-building, technology, his company Infosys and several other topics — including his opinion on today’s youth on the podcast, which was released on YouTube. In addition, he criticised other issues like corruption in the government and bureaucratic delays and then added his request to the youngsters of today, saying, “So therefore, my request is that our youngsters must say, ‘This is my country. I’d like to work 70 hours a week”.

READ MORE Instagram hacks: How to add music to your Instagram Reels or posts

Bengaluru-based early-stage venture capital firm 3one4 Capital on Thursday officially launched ‘The Record,’ its latest video series to provide exceptional insights into the spheres of entrepreneurship and leadership. “The Record is an intentional initiative by 3one4 Capital to support a dialogue on governance, startup growth, managing the path to building large institutions, and many other matters related to the transformational journey of entrepreneurship,” Mohandas Pai, said in a statement.

According to 3one4 Capital, each upcoming episode will grant access to the strategic frameworks and transformative ideas that have driven these individuals to success.

— Written with inputs from IANS