By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, in a conversation with Padma Shri Awardee and Chairman of Aarin Capital, T.V. Mohandas Pai on the first episode of 3one4 Capital’s podcast ‘The Record’, said that if India wants to compete with developed economies that have made remarkable progress in recent decades, young people should work for 70 hours a week. Murthy’s statement comes at a time when the debate around the hustle culture is still on and a majority of the young corporate crow disagrees.
“India’s work productivity is one of the lowest in the world. Unless we improve our work productivity, unless we reduce corruption in the government at some level, because we have been reading I don’t know the truth of it unless we reduce the delays in our bureaucracy in taking this decision, we will not be able to compete with those countries that have made tremendous progress,” Murthy said during his conversation with Pai. “This is my country. I would like to work 70 hours a week,” he added.
Murthy also spoke about nation-building, technology, his company Infosys and several other topics — including his opinion on today’s youth on the podcast, which was released on YouTube. In addition, he criticised other issues like corruption in the government and bureaucratic delays and then added his request to the youngsters of today, saying, “So therefore, my request is that our youngsters must say, ‘This is my country. I’d like to work 70 hours a week”.
Bengaluru-based early-stage venture capital firm 3one4 Capital on Thursday officially launched ‘The Record,’ its latest video series to provide exceptional insights into the spheres of entrepreneurship and leadership. “The Record is an intentional initiative by 3one4 Capital to support a dialogue on governance, startup growth, managing the path to building large institutions, and many other matters related to the transformational journey of entrepreneurship,” Mohandas Pai, said in a statement.
According to 3one4 Capital, each upcoming episode will grant access to the strategic frameworks and transformative ideas that have driven these individuals to success.
— Written with inputs from IANSGet latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.
Author Name | Shubham Verma
Select Language