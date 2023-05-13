comscore
Indian-origin Dylan Jadeja to be appointed as Riot Games CEO

  • Riot Games to appoint Indian-Origin Dylan Jadeja as CEO.
  • Jadeja will succeed the company's current CEO Nicolo Laurent.
  • Jadeja is currently working as the President of Riot.
Riot Games, the developer behind smash-hit video games like ‘League of Legends’ and ‘Valorant,’ has appointed India-origin A.Dylan Jadeja as the company’s new chief executing officer (CEO).

“We’re proud to announce that our current global president, A.Dylan Jadeja will become our next CEO later this year,” said Riot Games.

Dylan will succeed the company’s current CEO Nicolo Laurent, who has spent the past 14 years in leadership roles at Riot, including six as CEO.

He first joined Riot in 2011 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and added Chief Operating Officer (COO) to his role in 2014.

The CEO transition from Nicolo to Dylan will take place over the coming months and should be completed by the end of 2023, after which Nicolo will stay with Riot in an advisory role, the company said.

When the company’s founders transitioned to co-chair roles in 2017, Dylan was named President of Riot and has been one of the key leaders in crafting Riot’s strategy and driving its culture forward.

“I’ve been here for more than 12 years, and in many ways, Riot is my home; a home I’m deeply invested in, fiercely protective of, and grateful for every single day,” said Jadeja in a message to Rioters.

“As CEO, it is fair to assume that I may do some things differently than those before me, but I want to assure you that the goal for us — together — will not waver,” he added.

  • Published Date: May 13, 2023 9:51 PM IST
