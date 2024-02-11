The Indian government on Sunday announced the ‘National Creators Award’ to recognise new-age influencers and creators and celebrate India’s digital creator economy.

The ‘National Creators’ Award’ aims to spotlight the diverse voices and talents that are shaping India’s growth and cultural narrative, driving positive social change, and fostering innovation and creativity in the digital sphere, said Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY).

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently acknowledged the transformative power and impact of the creator economy. In line with this vision, MyGov India has announced the launch of the National Creators Award, celebrating digital innovators and content creators for their impactful contributions to India’s digital landscape,” stated the minister in a statement.

The National Creator’s Award recognises creativity and innovation in over 20 categories. This includes storytelling, social change advocacy, education, gaming environmental sustainability, and more.

Under this award, there are sub-awards. The ‘Disruptor of the Year’ award recognises a creator who brought significant change or innovation in their sector.

On the other hand, the ‘Celebrity Creator of the Year’ award is a prestigious recognition that acknowledges a high-profile creator who brought positive change using their celebrity status quo and established precedent for impactful and creative online content.

There’s also the ‘International Creator Award’ that honours creators based abroad who are helping augment India’s culture and soft power.

One of the most notable awards is the ‘Tech Creator Award’. It is for those who made tech easier giving insights, reviews, and recommendations on the latest tech gadgets and innovations.

The selection process for these awards includes a nomination phase, screening of the nominations, and a combination of public voting and review of a jury. Final winners will be announced based on a combination of jury and the votes given by the public.

“The National Creators Award aims to inspire, recognize and celebrate the transformative potential of digital media in building a more inclusive, participatory, and empowered society,” stated the ministry.

—Written with inputs from IANS