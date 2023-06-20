Mobile exports from India to touch record high in 2024 thanks to PLI scheme

comscore
News

India to cross Rs 1.2 lakh crore mark in mobile exports in 2024: Report

News

Buoyed by friendly government policies and PLI scheme, India is set to cross Rs 1,20,000 crore in mobile exports in the current fiscal year (FY24).

Highlights

  • India is set to cross Rs 1,20,000 crore in mobile exports in FY 2024.
  • India crossed the Rs 90,000 crore mark in mobile exports in FY 2023.
  • Apple and government's PLI scheme are major reasons for this scheme.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Buoyed by friendly government policies and production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, India is set to cross Rs 1,20,000 crore in mobile exports in the current fiscal year (FY24), driven by tech giant Apple, the top electronics industry body told IANS on Tuesday.

The country surpassed a remarkable Rs 90,000 crore worth smartphone exports in the fiscal year 2022-2023.

According to the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), the mobile phone exports have already registered a massive 128 percent growth in the months of April-May this year.

“Mobile phone exports growth in 2023-24 have bucked the trend of falling exports with a growth of 128 per cent in the first two months of 2023-24,” Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA, told IANS.

“We are confident of crossing Rs 120,000 crore in this financial year compared to Rs 90,000 crore in the last financial year which was a phenomenal 90 per cent growth,” Mohindroo added.

Amid this stupendous growth in the mobile exports, Apple’s share is set to exceed 50 per cent in FY24, according to the ICEA.

In May, iPhone exports reached a record Rs 10,000 crore, pushing the total mobile shipments from the country to Rs 12,000 crore.

The top five global destinations India currently exports mobile phones to are the UAE, the US, the Netherlands, the UK and Italy.

“The mobile phone industry will cross $40 billion manufacturing output,” according to Mohindroo.

More than 97 percent of the smartphones sold in India are now being produced locally. India is now the second largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world.

The country is now moving in a different direction, “which is largely export-focused and led by the government’s PLI push”.

According to estimates, India and Vietnam are set to become the biggest beneficiaries of smartphone supply chain migration out of China.

— IANS

  • Published Date: June 20, 2023 6:12 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Mobile exports from India to touch record high in 2024 thanks to PLI scheme

Nothing Phone 2 to get transparent, says CEO Carl Pei

Puresight Systems launches Roomba Combo j7+ robot vacuum, mop in India: Check price, specs

Asus launches AIO A5 Series in India: Check details

Samsung smartphones to soon get Android 14-based One UI 6.0: Check if your phone is eligible

Interview with Graham Lenden, Corporate Affairs Officer, Saietta Group

Everything Netflix announced at TUDUM 2023 event

Amazon Prime vs Amazon Prime Lite: Which one should you prefer?

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Realme founder Sky Li talks about Realme 11 Pro series, foldables, more

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Interview with Graham Lenden, Corporate Affairs Officer, Saietta Group

TECH Talks

Interview with Graham Lenden, Corporate Affairs Officer, Saietta Group
Interview With Matt Watts, Chief Technology Evangelist, NetApp

TECH Talks

Interview With Matt Watts, Chief Technology Evangelist, NetApp
How to Assemble TVS Apache in 5 mins - Step-by-Step Guide

TECH Talks

How to Assemble TVS Apache in 5 mins - Step-by-Step Guide
Interview with Jay Vitale, Founder & CEO, Air For Life

TECH Talks

Interview with Jay Vitale, Founder & CEO, Air For Life