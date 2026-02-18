India tightens content rules, tells global platforms to stay within constitutional limits

The Indian government has asked global technology and content platforms to operate within the country’s constitutional framework. Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw made the remarks during the ongoing India AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi. Also Read: Google Pixel 10a launch today: How to watch LIVE, expected price, and full specs

Speaking on the parallels of the event, Vaishnaw said multinational technology companies must understand the cultural and legal context of the countries in which they operate. His comments come days after the government tightened its content removal rules for social media platforms. Also Read: Sarvam Kaze Smart Glasses unveiled: India launch timeline, features, and what to expect

Stricter content takedown rules

Last week, the government reduced the timeline for removing unlawful content from 36 hours to just three hours after being notified. The change applies to major platforms such as Google’s YouTube, Meta, X, and streaming services like Netflix. Also Read: India AI Impact Summit 2026: Infosys teams up with Anthropic for enterprise AI agents

According to a Reuters report, the minister said it is important for global companies to work within India’s constitutional boundaries. The new three-hour deadline is expected to increase compliance pressure on social media platforms that operate at scale.

Deepfakes and online harm under scrutiny

Vaishnaw also raised concerns around deepfakes and the misuse of artificial intelligence tools. He said there is a need for stronger regulation in this area and confirmed that discussions have already begun with industry leaders.

As reported by ANI, the minister noted in a separate interaction that social media platforms, AI developers, and content creators must ensure that emerging technologies do not weaken public trust. He described issues such as deepfakes and data breaches as non-negotiable.

He also said that freedom of speech depends on trust, and that platforms must consider cultural context when distributing content, especially in the OTT space where audiences often consume material across borders.

Global context

The Indian government’s comments come at a time when several countries are tightening rules around digital platforms. Reuters reported that regulators in parts of Europe have also stepped up scrutiny of online platforms over harmful or illegal content.

While India has positioned itself as supportive of AI growth, the government has made it clear that technology companies operating in the country are expected to follow local laws and constitutional principles.