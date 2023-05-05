comscore
India records 18 per cent surge in weekly cyber attacks in Q1 2023

India witnessed an 18 per cent increase in weekly cyber attacks during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, with each organisation facing an average of 2,108 attacks per week, a new report showed on Friday.

  • Cyber attacks in India grew 18 percent in Q1 2023.
  • Global weekly cyber attacks rose by 7 per cent in Q1 2023.
  • The government/military sector was the most targetted.
Image: Pixabay

According to Check Point Research (CPR), the global weekly cyber attacks rose by 7 per cent in Q1 2023 versus the same quarter last year, with each organisation facing an average of 1,248 attacks per week.

Globally, in Q1 2023, the education/research sector was hit the hardest with the highest number of attacks, averaging 2,507 per organisation per week, representing a 15 per cent surge from Q1 2022.

The government/military sector was the second most targeted, with an average of 1,725 attacks per week, indicating a 3 per cent increase from the previous year.

The healthcare sector experienced a significant rise in attacks, with an average of 1,684 attacks per week, marking a substantial (year-over-year) increase of 22 per cent.

However, the most significant change came in the retail/wholesale sector, which saw the highest (year-over-year) increase of 49 per cent, with an average of 1,079 attacks per week.

The APAC (Asia-Pacific) region experienced the most significant (year-over-year) increase in average weekly attacks per organisation, with a surge of 16 per cent, reaching an average of 1,835 attacks per organisation, followed by the North American region, which saw a 9 per cent (year-over-year) increase coming to 950 average weekly attacks per organisation.

Moreover, the report showed that about one in every 31 organisations globally experienced a ransomware attack weekly in Q1 2023, representing a 1 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Latin America saw the largest (year-over-year) increase of 28 per cent when 1 out of 17 organisations experienced a ransomware attack.

IANS

  • Published Date: May 5, 2023 10:17 PM IST
