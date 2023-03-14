comscore India now has 600 million open Internet users, says report
India now has 600 million open Internet users, says report

In the last year, four in five consumers (80 percent) increased their consumption of the open internet in India, according to a new report.

The open Internet has reached 600 million users in India, 62 million more than the closed ecosystems of the “walled gardens”, a report showed on Tuesday.

The open internet — comprising news and general websites, over-the-top (OTT) and connected TV (CTV), music streaming and online gaming — has witnessed accelerated growth in the country.

In the last year, four in five consumers (80 percent) increased their consumption of the open internet, according to the report by global advertising technology leaders The Trade Desk and Kantar.

Based on the research, more than half (52 percent) of the 307 hours that the average consumer spends on digital media per month is on the open internet.

This marks a shift away from walled gardens such as social media, user-generated content (UGC) platforms, and live game streaming.

However, walled gardens still command five and half times (5.5x) more ad spend in India, compared to the open internet.

While more users consume content on the open internet, digital advertising in India has not capitalised on its rapid growth, said the report.

“Some of the best content we enjoy comes from the open Internet, and almost all of this is funded by advertising. The disconnect between consumer time spent and ad spend on the open Internet demonstrates a significant opportunity for today’s marketers,” said Tejinder Gill, General Manager, India, The Trade Desk.

As many as 45 percent of Indians prefer to consume professionally produced, premium content, which lives on the open Internet.

Specifically, OTT/CTV and music streaming platforms are most associated with premium and credible content. As such, 44 percent and 39 percent of respondents expect their usage of OTT/CTV and music streaming to increase significantly, in the next six months, said the report.

“This report identifies massive opportunities for those looking to advertise on the open Internet, where they can reach a more engaged audience,” said Gill.

— IANS

  Published Date: March 14, 2023 3:57 PM IST
