Building an investment plan and savings process for a child can bring some of the big changes for him or her in the future. Parents often get worried about their kids future. This is where Pf for minors takes the centre stage. Public Provident Fund or PPF accounts for minors can be beneficial for them, keeping in mind that this is the long-term investment option backed by the Indian government. If you are a new parent, then you can start small and slowly build a strong PPF profile for your child. This will help them in their education and other needs. Also Read: How to check your Provident Fund (PF) account balance online

Importance of Opening a PPF Account For Minors

Opening a PPF account for your child plays an important role in their future. It works as a saving scheme opened by parents or legal guardian. The account is managed by the guardian itself until the child turns 18. After that, the child can become the account holder. This option of working toward your child’s future help families in creating and building a secure platform and fund over time without taking any risks.

Check Eligibility for Opening a PPF Account for Child

One of the key points to remember here is that only a parent or a legal guardian can open and operate the child’s PPF account. A child cannot open it on their own, and only one account is allowed per child. Other than parents, Grandparents can also open it, but only if they comes under legal guardianship. The account can only be opened for a legal Indian citizen.

Contribution Limits

The deposit to maintain the account active is as little as Rs 500 annually. The maximum limit is Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year. This limit also encompasses all of the PPF accounts of the guardian. The deposits can be made as a single deposit or in instalment. The lock-in period of the account is 15 years and this makes the account to be a long-term planning tool.

Step-By-Step Guide on How to open a PPF Account for Minors

Step: 1: Go to a bank branch / post office where PPF services are available.

Step 2: Request the PPF opening form of minors.

Step 3: Complete the necessary information of the parent or guardian and the child.

Step 4: Provide a document such as the birth certificate, identity proof and photographs of the child.

Step 5: Turn in the form and documents to verify.

Step 6: Make the initial deposit as necessary.

Step 7: When the details are confirmed the PPF account will be opened and activated.

How You Can Withdraw PPF and What is the Maturity Period

The partial withdrawals may be made after several years though the full withdrawal normally occurs after maturity. Premature closure occurs only in special situations such as medical reasons or tertiary education. Upon the child reaching the age of 18 years, the account can be moved to the name of the child with the relevant documents.

Check Out Tax benefits

PPF has tax advantage in Section 80C. Tax-free under the old tax regime are the amount invested, the interest, and the amount maturing. Being supported by the government, it is regarded as a safe choice. It also assists in establishing a routine of saving.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

PFP account is a great idea to start with a child and it can help them in the future. It can be built into an effective financial back-up with a period of regular deposits and time.