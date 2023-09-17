Honor 90 buyers now get Rs 5,000 discount instead of free TWS earbuds

Honor 90 was launched in India last week, marking the re-entry of the brand in the country. The launch took place at a grand event where HTech, a new Gurugram-based company that has collaborated with PSAV India to sell Honor-branded smartphones in the country, listed offers on the smartphone that would bring the price of the phone down to Rs 27,999 effectively from Rs 37,999. One of them could allow buyers to get free TWS earbuds worth Rs 5,000 on the purchase of the Honor 90. The company has now changed the offer. Instead of earbuds, buyers now get an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on the phone.

When you buy the Honor 90 from Amazon on the first sale day, September 18, you will get an instant discount of Rs 5,000. That brings down the cost of the phone from Rs 37,999 to Rs 32,999. Other offers remain the same. You will get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 when you use an SBI or ICICI Bank credit or debit card or an EMI payment option. After this discount, the price effectively becomes Rs 29,999. If you have an old phone to exchange, Amazon will offer you an additional Rs 2,000 off on the purchase of the Honor 90. Buyers will also receive a complimentary 30W Type-C charger that is fully compatible with the Honor 90.

Honor 90 specifications

The Honor 90 will be available in India in Diamond Silver, Peacock Blue, Midnight Black and Emerald Green colours. It comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED quad-curved floating display with an aspect ratio of 19.98:9, resolution of 2664 x 1200 pixels, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology, 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, TÜV Rheinland certification, HDR10+ support and HDR 10 support for Netflix. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition chipset that is coupled with Adreno 644 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. It will run Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1, which was launched earlier this month. The Honor 90 5G sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 200MP ultra-clear camera, a 12MP ultra-wide and macro camera and a 2MP depth camera. It uses a 5000mAh battery with support for a 30W charger that is shipped out-of-the-box.